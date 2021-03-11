Jeanine Schaefer Steps Down as Executive Editor at Boom Studios

In May 2018, Bleeding Cool reported that Boom Studios had hired former DC and Marvel editor, Jeanine Schaefer in the new role of Executive Editor to oversee a line of titles at the publisher.

Jeanine Schaefer has always had a strong reputation for finding new talent for both publishers. She worked on Grant Morrison's Batman, developed Women of Marvel, and took over C.B. Cebulski's job as Talent Relations when he moved to China. When DC Comics moved from New York to Burbank, she quit Marvel to join her DC editor husband Mark Doyle in California. She freelance-edited a number of comic books such as Jonesy for Boom Studios and Motor Crush at Image Comics, before joining Boom Studios in Los Angeles, where she worked on Firefly, Lumberjanes, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and more.

But Bleeding Cool now understands that Jeanine Schaefer stepped down from her Executive Editor position at Boom Studios a short while ago, to focus on family matters and to work on some personal projects. Everyone seems to be on good terms with everyone over this, And the other good news is that yesterday it was announced that her husband, who lost his job last year as part of the Warner Bros cutbacks, has taken a new position at IDW Publishing based in San Diego.

So it looks like Jeanine Schaefer has plenty of potential homes for those personal projects when they emerge, blinking into the light. Jeanine has edited an awful lot of comic books you have loved. Maybe it's time for her to write a few more as well? After all, she has an in house editor as well.

If you hear of any similar comic book industry moves, feel free to get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. It seems that there's quite a lot going on under the surface right now…