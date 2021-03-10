IDW Make DC/Black Label Founder, Mark Doyle, Editorial Director

Of all the redundancies at DC Comics that made little sense last year, Mark Doyle definitely stuck out as one of the more mind-numbing decisions. Working at DC for 14 years, he moved to Burbank from New York became the Batman Executive Editor, hiring Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo on the book, until he had a contretemps with Tom King. Mark Doyle founded the Black Label imprint at DC Comics. Bleeding Cool first got a whiff of it back in 2017, but soon it all came together and DC Comics made a lot of money from prestige format mature readers comics with their biggest names, as well as bringing in Gerard Way to DC for Young Animal and Vertigo.

Well, it's not just me who thought that was a mad decision and IDW, founded by former Wildstorm and DC folk, have brought him on board as Editorial Director of Originals at IDW Publishing.

IDW states that Mark Doyle will be "responsible for acquiring and developing original materials for comic books and graphic novels. He will also help to drive the Publishing team's original content by directing the strategic brand positioning and leading the editorial strategy of its portfolio." and that he states "I've been making comics for more than 14 years and have always been an avid IDW fan, My passion has always been working with talent and telling original stories, so I'm excited to be a part of this growing team. I know we're going to make great things together."

IDW has also recently hired Jonny Gutman as Vice President of Series and Cassie Conaway as Director of Development, both for IDW Entertainment.

IDW state that "Gutman was previously the Senior Director of Longform Premium Content at Funny or Die where he oversaw IP to develop scripted, non-scripted and animation projects. Prior to that, he served as TV Literary and Packaging Agent at William Morris Endeavor Agency, where he was for more than a decade. As IDWE's Vice President of Series, Gutman will be responsible for managing creative development and production strategy for the growth of original scripted content."

­"The past few months have been a creative joy working alongside Lydia, Cassie, the entire Entertainment team, and all of the showrunners, writers, directors and talent associated with the company," said Gutman, VP of Series, IDWE. "I'm looking forward to partnering with Mark to continue to break new ground for IDW, and to bring these wonderful story-worlds to life on screen."

IDW state that "Conaway joins the team as IDWE's Director of Development where she will be responsible for managing development for a slate of drama and comedy programming based on graphic novels, prose and other source material. She will be tasked with working closely with the senior development staff, showrunners, executives and other partners to develop, package and sell a variety of formats for streaming, cable, broadcast networks and other platforms. Prior to joining IDWE, Conaway served as a Creative Executive at AGBO Films where she worked directly with writers and directors to develop, hone and sell projects to both SVOD and cable networks. Additionally, she was one of the AGBO points on shows such as SYFY's "Deadly Class" and Amazon's "Citadel", and was charged with staffing along with managing episodic director needs."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the IDW team and supporting Jonny and Lydia as we build out story-worlds through television and films," said Conaway, Director of Development, IDWE. "IDW's clear dedication to creators and original materials is inspired and I'm looking forward to all of the future growth that this team will ignite."

Additionally, IDWE announced the promotion of Andy Behling to Senior Coordinator, Development and Production. "Behling has been a key player across the Drama, Comedy and Kids & Family divisions helping to staff and support all active shows" they state.