Jeff Lemire & Gavin Guidy Launch JSA Year One in November

Article Summary Jeff Lemire and Gavin Guidry team up for JSA Year One, launching in November from DC Comics.

New arc begins with JSA #13, taking readers back to the Golden Age origins of the Justice Society.

Six-issue storyline reveals untold formative adventures of iconic JSA characters and their legacy.

JSA, created in 1950, is the first superhero team in comics, now returning with fresh stories and art.

Jeff Lemire has been annpuncing his plans for upcoming issues of the Justice Society Of America comic book series, JSA, that he launched a year ago, posting to Substack to say "starting with Issue #13 of JSA we will be going back to the Golden Age for a major new storyline that reveals the untold formative adventure of the heroes who will become The Justice Society of America! Thanks for reading Tales From the Farm! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work. This 6-issue storyline will run through Issues 13-18 and feature artwork by Gavin Guidry (who drew the "Times Past" story in Issue 8). I'm very excited about this new storyline. It's a real thrill to get to add to the Golden Age legacy of these amazing characters. I'll have more info and previews for JSA, and my other series, soon. For now, enjoy Dave Johnson's cover for Issue 13!" JSA #13 by Jeff Lemire and Gavin Guidry is scheduled later this year for the 5th of November… so remember, remember.

JSA #13

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Gavin Guidry (CA) Dave Johnson

A BRAND-NEW ARC STARTS HERE! The first days of the JSA are explored as we see the formation of the world's first super-team! JSA Year One starts here!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/5/2025

The Justice Society Of America superhero team was conceived of by editor Sheldon Mayer and writer Gardner Fox in 1950, and first appeared in All Star Comics #3, making it the first team of superheroes in comic books. Its original members were Doctor Fate, Hourman, the Spectre, Sandman, Atom, the Flash, Green Lantern and Hawkman. The JSA's original adventures ceased with issue #57 of their title in 1951, but have been revived and revisited many times since and integrated into the wider DC Comics Universe.

