Jeff Lemire's Sweet Tooth Returns Thanks to Robert Downey and Netflix

Jeff Lemire is writing and drawing a new series of Sweet Tooth, coming from DC Comics (at this time) in November and coloured by José Villarubia reunite for a new six-issue post-apocalyptic fantasy miniseries. It helps that Robert Downy Jr is down for a Netflix adaptation at some as-yet-undetermined point sometime in 2021. Maybe Sweet Tooth: The Return may give clues as to the direction the adaptation may be going?

Once upon a time there was a little boy named Gus. He had antlers and lived with his father in a little cabin in the woods. Then his father died, and the big man with cold eyes took Gus away. Gus went on many great adventures, found friends, love, happiness, family, and acceptance.

Now, years later…it begins again. A young boy with antlers and deer-like feature wakes in a bizarre and completely foreign world where the last humans struggle to survive. They tell the boy he is special, he is chosen, and that he alone can lead them back to a world dominated by the oppressive Hybrids.

Sweet Tooth: The Return is no re-hash of the original series, but rather a bold re-imagining of the Sweet Tooth mythology; taking elements of the original series and remixing them into something familiar, but totally new. A divided world. A planet long ago past the point of devastation. And at the center of it all, a child who didn't ask to be born into any of this, but who has no choice but to try and forge some life for himself. His visions and dreams may not be real at all…they may just be fiction. But they are hope. And sometimes hope is enough.

Acclaimed writer/artist Jeff Lemire returns with colorist José Villarubia to bring you the next chapter in the saga of DC's acclaimed series Sweet Tooth!

Sweet Tooth: The Return #1, with a cover by creator Jeff Lemire and a card stock variant cover by Jim Lee, debuts November 3rd.