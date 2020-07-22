Sweet Tooth Creator Jeff Lemire Offers Update on Netflix Adapt Pilot

It's been a little over two months since Netflix announced it had given a green light for an eight-episode, live-action series based on Jeff Lemire's Vertigo (a DC Comics imprint) comic book series Sweet Tooth, produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey for Team Downey. Now, Lemire is offering an update and his thoughts on the project in a recent edition of his newsletter, "July 21, 2020: New Sweet Tooth Series and More" (which you can sign up for here). While acknowledging that there weren't a ton of details he could offer, he did reveal that the series was looking to premiere "late this year or early next year." He goes on to discuss having been on the New Zealand set last year during the filming of the pilot and that it was "super faithful to the comic." Here's the full passage:

"Last month Netlix announced the Sweet Tooth television series produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. The series will start with an 8-episode season and launch on Netflix late this year or early next. I'm not allowed to reveal any more details about the show yet, but I can say that I was on set for the filming of the pilot in New Zealand last year, which was an incredible experience, and the pilot came out amazingly well. I couldn't be more pleased with the adaptation. It's super faithful to the comic and I can't wait for the show to launch."

Written by executive producers and showrunners Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow), Sweet Tooth introduces viewers to Gus (part deer, part boy), who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. Mickle has also been tapped to direct, as he was for the Team Downey-produced Hulu pilot. Schwartz, Mickle, Downey Jr., and Downey executive produce alongside Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Evan Moore is set to produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV. Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) are set to star, with James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) attached as the voice of the show's narrator.