Jeff Lemire's New Swamp Thing Series, Green Hell For DC Black Label

Jeff Lemire mentioned that he had another DC Comics project coming in his most recent newsletter, where he said in his Substack newsletter, "Robin and Batman will not be my last DC or work-for-hire project released. The same time I wrote this series I also wrote another 3-issue oversized Black Label book for one of my all-time favourite artists, Doug Mahnke! That one will be announced this coming month and when it is I'll get more into it here." And this is it. A three-part mini-series for DC Black Label, Swamp Thing Green Hell.

One of the great artists of modern DC history, Doug Mahnke joins Lemire on this gory, gruesome monster mash where the fate of humanity rests in the hands of someone who isn't human at all. The Earth is all but done. The last remnants of humanity cling to a mountaintop island lost in endless floodwater. The Parliaments of the Green, the Red, and the Rot all agree: it's time to wipe the slate clean and start the cycle of life over again. And to do so, they've united their powers to summon an avatar—one of the most horrific monsters to ever stalk the surface of this forsaken planet. Against a creature like that, there can be no fighting back…unless you have a soldier who understands the enemy. Someone who has used its tactics before. Someone like Alec Holland. Shame he's been dead for decades… On sale December 28, SWAMP THING GREEN HELL is a dark, dystopian tale for the ages.

Though as we pointed out this morning, don't get comfortable seeing Lemire at DC Comics. "Those will likely be my final two DC or work-for-hire books for the foreseeable future. I loved my years working for DC and Marvel. I got to collaborate with amazing artists. I got to play with incredible characters that I grew up reading. But after a point, the excitement of that wears off. And the truth is things at DC and Marvel have changed dramatically and are no longer really a place where I feel like I can do what I do well."

SWAMP THING GREEN HELL #1

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art and cover by Doug Mahnke

Variant by Christian Ward

1:25 variant by Francesco Francavilla

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 3

PRESTIGE PLUS | 8 ½" × 10 7/8"

ON SALE 12/28/21