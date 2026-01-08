Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: Compact Comics, jem and the holograms

Jem And The Holograms Get A Compact Comics Line Like DC Comics Has

The Jem And The Holograms comic book series from IDW Publishing that ran from 2015 to 2017 is to be repackaged and republished by IDW into a series of foir digest graphic novels, the size and shape of DC Comics' Compact line, which has proved so popular of late, and will be published later this year, from the autumn of 2026.

DC Compact Comics has been a highly successful line of graphic novels, which launched in 2024, to make iconic, self-contained DC stories more accessible to new readers, especially those familiar with prose novels or manga, by reprinting them in a portable, affordable format, 5.5" x 8.5", $9.99 each, ea ch with a genre tag . In 2024, four of the top-10 bestselling graphic novels were Compact editions and by mid-2025, Compact Comics frequently dominated sales charts, boosted by events like the Superman movie release.

The Jem And The Holograms comic was based on the original cartoon series that ran from 1985 to 1988, about music company owner Jerrica Benton, her singer alter-ego Jem, her band The Holograms, and their adventures. A joint collaboration by Hasbro, Marvel Productions and Sunbow Productions, the same team responsible for G.I. Joe and Transformers, it has become part of the Hasbro line of properties. The IDW series was made up of 26 issues and 5 specials, created by Kelly Thompson and Sophie Campbell, with contributions from Emma Vieceli and Corin Howell aloing the way, and reimagined the cast and setting of the cartoon to reflect contemporary trends and issues. At the time, IDW Senior Editor John Barber stated that when he first came to work there, "Getting a Jem and the Holograms comic going was a top priority for me". Some of the changes, such as Jetta being updated to be a black character, were reflections of Jem creator Christy Marx's original vision.

To promote the new collections, IDW Publishing will be giving away the Jem and the Holograms/My Little Pony Flipbook for Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day on the 2nd of May.

