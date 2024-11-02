Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: jennifer lee, leuyen pham

Jennifer Lee & LeUyen Pham's As I Dream of You Graphic Novel For 2026

Jennifer Lee and LeUyen Pham sell rights to their As I Dream of You Graphic Novel to First Second for publication in 2026

Article Summary Jennifer Lee and LeUyen Pham sell YA graphic novel rights to First Second for 2026 release.

As I Dream of You is a supernatural romance involving lucid dreaming magic.

Jennifer Lee, known for films and comics, brings her unique creative vision.

LeUyen Pham collaborated for her celebrated artistic expertise in visual storytelling.

Jennifer Lee and LeUyen Pham's YA or Young Adult graphic novel, As I Dream of You, is a supernatural romance story that involves lucid dreaming. And they have sold world rights to the book to Mark Siegel at First Second. Tess Banta will also edit As I Dream of You, and publication is scheduled by the publisher for 2026. Liz Parker at Verve Publishing represented Jennifer Lee, and Holly M. McGhee at Pippin Properties represented LeUyen Pham.

Jennifer Lee is a film, comics, and prose editor, whose work includes films such as The Fallout, See You Yesterday, Rosaline, The Skeleton Twins, Yes God Yes, My Blind Brother, Submission and Master, and TV shows DL Highley: The Enmdangers List and Ramy. She also edited comics at Marvel and DC, including Wolverine, Daredevil, Black Widow, 100 Bullets, Transmetropolitan, Kick-Ass and the Neil Gaiman prose novel Sandman: The Dream Hunters.

LeUyen Pham is the million-selling artist of the Real Friends graphic novels, a layout artist at Dreamworks Animation and a children's book illustrator, including winning the 2020 Caldecott Honor for her work on the book Bear Came Along. She also drew the Princess in Black graphic novels and Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn.

First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City, an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, and distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market is being tapped into, and longstanding comic book readers are being created for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!