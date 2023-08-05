Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, Jenny Alvarado, Putnam

Jenny Alvarado Sells Her Pencil & Eraser Graphic Novels For 6 Figures

Author-illustrator Jenny Alvarado has sold world rights to the first three books in the Pencil & Eraser early reader graphic novel series for six figures at auction. The early reader graphic novels follow the comedic adventures of two best friend school supplies—Pencil, an imaginative adventurer, and Eraser, a cautious realist—and the hijinks they get into when their person Stella isn't watching. Chris Hernandez at Putnam has won the rights and publication for the first book is slated for the autumn of 2024. Jenny Alvarado's agent Lane Clarke at the ArtHouse Literary Agency brokered the deal.

Jenny Alvarado, is an author-illustrator born and raised in Miami, Florida, and currently living in the Space Coast. The daughter of Cuban immigrants she hopes to bring some of her experiences into her art and stories. Her debut picture book, Agent Unicorn, will be out in the autumn of 2024 as well, with Page Street Kids. A busy autumn 2024 ahead…

Putnum Publishers began as Wiley & Putnam with the 1838 partnership between George Palmer Putnam and John Wiley, whose father had founded his own company in 1807. In 1841, Putnam went to London where he set up a branch office, the first American company ever to do so. In 1848, he returned to New York, where he dissolved the partnership with John Wiley and established G. Putnam Broadway, publishing a variety of works including quality illustrated books.In 1874, the company established its own book printing and manufacturing office, set up by John Putnam and operating initially out of newly leased premises at 182 Fifth Avenue. MCA bought Putnam Publishing Group and Berkley Publishing Group in 1975. In the 1990s ownership of Putnam changed a number of times. MCA was bought by Matsushita Electric in 1990.[10] Then the Seagram Company acquired 80% of MCA from Matsushita and then shortly thereafter Seagram changed the name of the company to Universal Studios, Inc.[11][12] The new owners had no interest in publishing, but Phyllis Grann stepped in and was able to broker the deal for Putnam to be merged with Penguin Group in 1996, a division of British publishing conglomerate, Pearson PLC. Putnam and the Penguin Group formed Penguin Putnam Inc, now part of Penguin Random House.

