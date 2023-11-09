Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: venom, what if

Jeremy Holt & Jesús Hervás Ask What If… Everyone Was Venom?

Marvel Comics is launching What If...? Venom, a new series in February 2024, by Jeremy Holt and Jesús Hervás.

Marvel Comics is launching What If… Venom, a new series in February 2024, by Jeremy Holt and Jesús Hervás. In which someone else other than Spider-Man bonded with the Venomm symbiote, after it abandoned Peter Parker for Eddie Brock in Web Of Spider-Man #1 in January 1985. It's been a long thirty-nine years.

In February, explore the limits of the Venom's symbiote startling potential in WHAT IF?… VENOM! Brought to you by two rising Marvel stars, writer Jeremy Holt (Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse) and artist Jesús Hervás (Marvel Unleashed), this new five-issue limited series will put a bold twist on the Venom symbiote's origin as it's rejected from Eddie Brock and tossed around on a twisted trip through the Marvel Universe. As the symbiote crosses paths with various Marvel heroes, readers will be introduced to new symbiote-bonded versions of She-Hulk, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Loki, and Moon Knight. Discover how all these characters grapple with their newfound power and find out who the symbiote will ultimately seek control of! Years ago, in a familiar church tower, the Venom symbiote was spurned by Peter Parker and found a willing host in the vengeful and wrathful Eddie Brock! Or, at least, that's the story you know! Get an all-new look at what makes the Marvel Universe's most sinister symbiote tick, starting with a journey that reimagines its earliest days bonded to a host with a rage and temper ENTIRELY different from those of Eddie Brock! "Having the opportunity to play within the Venom sandbox is cool. Having the opportunity to bond five iconic heroes to the alien parasite is cooler," Holt said. "In doing so within the What If…? concept, I've had an absolute blast crafting a linear revisionist history that's provided me the latitude to introduce distinct versions of the anti-hero that we've all come to love."

Check out Francis Leinil Yu's cover plus some of Hervás's original design sheets and see the fractured paths of what could have been for the Lethal Protector when What If…? Venom #1 hit stands in February.

WHAT IF?… VENOM #1 (OF 5)

Written by JEREMY HOLT

Art by JESÚS HERVÁS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 2/28

