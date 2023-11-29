Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jessica drew, spider-woman

She's Been Around The World And Jessica Drew Can't Find Her Baby

In last year's adjectiveless Spider-Man series, Jessica Drew – Spider-Woman – was severed from the Spider-Verse Web Of Life. It was a thing. It meant that no longer did she exist, but that she never existed.

… but that means it wasn't just her who never existed. But also her son, Gerry.

Eventually, she was brought back, as such superheroes are.

Courtesy of an ancient Spider-Doodad.

But although Spider-Woman came back in one piece…

… she was missing Gerry. And it seems no one else knows he is missing or that he even exists.

It's basically the movie Flightplan, just instead of a plane, it's the entire Marvel Universe.

And only a lock of hair to keep Jessica Drew on this side of sanity…

Where in the Spider-Verse might he be? Maybe after she had dealt with the resurgence of Hydra on the streets of New York, and the Gang War kicking off between all the organised crime groups taking back territory from Wilson Fisk and Madame Masque is over, she might have the chance to look, before the vampires of Blood Hunt hit the city. New York, the city that never sleeps, and at this point just can't catch a break.

SPIDER-WOMAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230656

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Carola Borelli (CA) Leinil Yu

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE! The Web of Destiny restored Spider-Woman's life, but even CAPTAIN MARVEL and MADAME WEB can tell something's changed. Now SPIDER-MAN wants to recruit her for a new team because VIPER has engineered a deadly union between HYDRA and DIAMONDBACK that's about to tear the city apart, bringing forth a new foe powerful enough to destroy the city while burning Spider-Woman's world to the ground. DON'T MISS OUT on this action-packed premiere that features CAPTAIN MARVEL, SPIDER-MAN, VIPER and DIAMONDBACK…and introduces a terrifying new force of evil in SPIDER-WOMAN's world! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $4.99

