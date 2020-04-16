Jim Lee Sandman to Frank Miller Batman, #Creators4Comics Continues

Last night while in slept, the #Creator4Comics hashtag burned away into the night as creator after creator offered up work for auction on Twitter to raise money for comic book stores in distress. From Frank Miller and Jim Lee providing original artwork to Kelly Sue DeConnick offering a virtual dinner with her, Matt Fraction and Brian Bendis. As well as the jacket off her own back. And yes, a way to get your own original artwork from Doomsday Clock too while Charles Soule offered an original Star Wars prose story just for you. All this and so much more below.

The hashtag spotlights individual comic book creators, Jim Lee or otherwise, auctioning off items or experiences on Twitter to benefit BINC's fund to benefit comic stores in trouble. Bleeding Cool has already posted a number of pieces looking at what has been offered up so far but there are hundreds to come, and even with this new update, it will already be out of date. You can see Bleeding Cool's previous collections of #Creators4Comics items here, here and here. Retailers can find out how to claim for funds right here. You can also check out the live hashtag on Twitter right here. You can also follow Bleeding Cool's continued coverage of the effect of this current global situation on the comic book industry by bookmarking this link.

Current bid is $400. (The only one I could find for sale was $2000, btw.) Handprinted by George Walker. #Creators4Comics https://t.co/34PfUwgnnp — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 16, 2020

I hardly ever do podcasts. But now's your chance to buy me for a whole hour. Winning bid gets me on their podcast. #Creators4Comics! • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $50!

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation

— Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) April 15, 2020

For #Creators4Comics I am auctioning 13! signed hardcovers! + A signed rare con variant for Batman #1! + The script for Batman/Fudd! + A terrible sketch!! • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $300

• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM E

• Winner donates to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/T7HkNo93SV — Tom King (@TomKingTK) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning original art from the yet to be released STRANGE ADVENTURES #2 for #Creators4Comics! 🦇 🐷 🚀 • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $400

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/37wvGKJOmL — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) April 15, 2020

HEY! To raise $ for comic shops via #Creators4Comics I'm auctioning spots (4 available) in a one-time only live online class I'll teach on "WRITING 1st ISSUES." BID HERE ON THIS THREAD! Highest bids get the spots! Auction ends 12pm EST 4/20/20! Winners donate direct to BINC! pic.twitter.com/UH1rgB9V3B — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) April 15, 2020

Day 15! SANDMAN was the pick of recent high bidder-thanx Ron! Bonus-the Endless! 3 day auction. Proceeds to benefit comic shops via @BincFoundation! Image to be a future DC variant cvr. Can't wait for @netflix show #60sketchesover60days #creators4comics https://t.co/84JysDCVF4 pic.twitter.com/JupNSDnYSb — Jim Lee (@JimLee) April 16, 2020

Want to help comic shops & indie bookstores as much as i can! #Creators4Comics

Offering to design a transformer, alt and root mode based on anything you'd like!

-Bid by replying to this tweet

-Start at $150

-Ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

-Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/vdyU6rTrsf — Anna Malkova (@Anna__Malkova) April 16, 2020

HEY guys! #Creators4Comics is raising $ for comic shops & indie bookstores w/art, services, & more!

I'm contributing these two original pieces 9×11 Inches!

Bid right here on Twitter! ($300 to start)

Auction ends April 20 @12 PM EST.

The winner donates directly to @BINC! pic.twitter.com/JyYyMwuWW1 — Thony Silas (@thonysilas) April 15, 2020

Good Morning from Singapore! I'm helping #Creators4Comics! Auctioning my first #FF7R Aerith art (Archival ink, 8.27×11.69") Free INTL shipping. Tweet your bid here. ✨Start Bid $7

💫Ends 18Apr 7pm EST Winner donates to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/YPDi4d6yQQ — Art of Rachta Lin (@rachta_lin) April 16, 2020

I'm adding in a large 35" x 17" inch digital print of the Batman piece along with this original pencil art. How does that sound? #Creators4Comics https://t.co/WtV87KS7s7 pic.twitter.com/AEWGBadbIR — George Caltsoudas (@caltsoudas) April 16, 2020

I'm helping raise $ for comicshops & indie bookstores via #Creators4Comics. On auction is a DIGITAL pic of a character of your choice (incl OC's)

• To bid reply to this tweet

• Bid starts at $100

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/8c8uKEwrNA — Sean Izaakse (@SeanIzaakse) April 16, 2020

Friends – I'm auctioning 5 trade paperbacks signed by me & an original 9×12" Boba Fett illustration (like this one) for #Creators4Comics! • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $150!

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/Kd3y60PUyS — Marc Laming (@monkey__marc) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning a signed copy of #StarWars TALES FROM VADERS CASTLE for #Creators4Comics, annotated with dozens of handwritten post-it-notes. • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $20

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/cD8B59qBnn — Cavan Scott (@cavanscott) April 16, 2020

Ok this is for #Creators4Comics I'm putting this original double page spread spider man iron man illustration up for auction @ reply w your bids to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $650

• auction ends 4/20, 12pm EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/6na0bIEzTZ — John Stanisci (@johnstanisci) April 15, 2020

My 2nd #Creators4Comics auction: a signed first-print of RISE OF KYLO REN #1, plus an original, non-canon 500-word story about Kylo OR Ben (your choice.) • Bid by replying here!

• Ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation https://t.co/UpykY1A2sB pic.twitter.com/mrGMuYrHaO — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning off a Doomsday Clock page for #Creators4Comics!

• Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $100 (US only)

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/BZCFsH0fNN — Gary Frank🥃⚽️🇬🇧🇮🇹🇪🇺 (@1moreGaryFrank) April 16, 2020

I'm auctioning these signed issues + hand-written dutch baby recipe card (thanks for the suggestion!) for #Creators4Comics! Here's how it works: -Starting bid $20

-Reply to this tweet with your bid

-Auction ends 4/20 at 12pm EST

-Winning bid donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/gXoDnmkQyO — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) April 15, 2020

Bid on a 35 min. Zoom call with myself & @MarvelsMODOK co-creator @BlumJordan for #Creators4Comics. PLUS a signed (over my fence) MODOK figure!

BID by replying to this Tweet

Opening bid $50

Auction ends April 20th at NOON EST

Winner donates DIRECTLY to @Bincfoundation pic.twitter.com/4JjFiqpzLN — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 16, 2020

I will take this and turn it into a lovely, useful, One Of A Kind Bespoke geek-inspired messenger bag for You if you Donate Strong to #Creators4Comics @Creators4Comics effort. No two I make are ever alike (cuz my Everest Ego won't allow it 😎) pic.twitter.com/RfPBxOoCUV — BGF Central (@BGFCentral) April 15, 2020

ONE MORE! #Creators4Comics. Win a VIRTUAL DINNER PARTY with @BRIANMBENDIS @kellysue and Matt Fraction:

• Bid by replying to this tweet (INTL/US but it'll be OUR dinner time).

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BINC. https://t.co/WLNC1QgeTF — Kelly Sue DeConnick (@kellysue) April 16, 2020

For #Creators4Comics, I'm auctioning this original Magneto and Doctor Doom commission sketch by Paul Azaceta! • @ reply w your bids to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $30

• auction ends 4/20, 12pm EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation #magneto #doctordoom #art pic.twitter.com/2qqfXgZx9s — Pat Loika (@patloika) April 16, 2020

For #Creators4Comics today, I'm auctioning:

Mystery Pack of 5 comic books written by yours truly. Who knows what you'll get?

• @ reply w your bids to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $10

• auction ends 4/20, 12pm EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation — David F Walker (@DavidWalker1201) April 15, 2020

I'm raising money for comic shops & indie bookstores under #Creators4Comics Win this 16 x 20 Acrylic on Canvas Galactus Art • Bid by replying to this tweet

Opening bid is $500

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BINC. https://t.co/lrf0m9ZfA7 pic.twitter.com/Sdzpqt66YV — Mike del Mundo (@DeadlyMike) April 15, 2020

For #Creators4Comics, I'm auctioning this original Magneto commission sketch by Steve Epting! • @ reply w your bids to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $30

• auction ends 4/20, 12pm EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation #xmen #magneto #art pic.twitter.com/qRHkBL5jfX — Pat Loika (@patloika) April 16, 2020

Here we go.#Creators4Comics. I'll do a A3 commission of a character of the highest bidder's choice.

• Bid by replying here, until april 20th, 12PM PST.

• Opening bid: $300

• Winner shall then donate to @BincFoundation (will need proof of payment)

• Will ship when possible. — Fábio Moon (@fabiomoon) April 15, 2020

For #Creators4Comics, I'm auctioning this original Thanos commission sketch by Tom Raney! • @ reply w your bids to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $30

• auction ends 4/20, 12pm EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation #Thanos #Avengers #art pic.twitter.com/4GU7LHCTmS — Pat Loika (@patloika) April 16, 2020

I'd be happy to make a nice donation to @BincFoundation if I can get me one of those @Marvel #1000 contributor coins. I can prove my tiniest of tiny contributions to that issue, but really, against all good reason, I've developed a thing for commemorative coins. #Creators4Comics — Chris Ryall (@chris_ryall) April 16, 2020

For #Creators4Comics, I'm auctioning this original Psylocke commission sketch by Jeremy Haun! • @ reply w your bids to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $30

• auction ends 4/20, 12pm EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation #xmen #psylocke #art pic.twitter.com/A1v0g4StXU — Pat Loika (@patloika) April 16, 2020

OK! Raising money for yr LCS w/#Creators4Comics. Win this original (& a printable color PDF) of #ROM *absolutely housing* 70s #marvelcomics stars.

*To Bid: reply to this tweet

*Auction ends 4/20 @ 12PM

*Winner (highest bid/picked by ME) donates 2 @BINC & pays actual shipping fees pic.twitter.com/SF2CfRqE86 — Quarantine Pete (@zacksoto) April 15, 2020

On behalf of FRANK MILLER, I'm auctioning an original, one-of-a-kind Batman sketch cover, drawn by Frank himself!! (No pics yet, it's being drawn as we tweet!) Bid by replying to this tweet (US only, min bid $200)

Ends 4/20 @12pm ET Benefiting @BINCFoundation#Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/YXJhncazJj — Samm Levine (@SammLevine) April 15, 2020

For @Creators4Comics I'm auctioning my Catwoman story plus the script, and creator-owned books plus swag. All signed. #Creators4Comics • Bid by replying to this tweet

• Opening bid: $10

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/wwtpsq5fNl — Joey Esposito (@joeyesposito) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning off a hardcover of @poppy: GENESIS I for #Creators4Comics! I will sign, personalize, and ship it!

• Bid by replying to this tweet

• Opening bid: $20

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation & I'll mail you the book. pic.twitter.com/ggNpnXu10d — Ryan Cady (@rycady) April 15, 2020

The industry is rallying to help your local shops with #Creators4Comics I'm auctioning this 9×12" drawing.

• Reply to this tweet to bid.

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation

You can read more info here: https://t.co/C1RChAIXRy pic.twitter.com/vzfhl2TqBl — Francis Manapul (@FrancisManapul) April 16, 2020

#Creators4Comics Hello! To raise money for comic shops, I'm auctioning this 11×17 sketch & a signed copy of my first Harley Quinn short • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $100!

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/PXuF7QZ63r — Isaac Goodhart (@IsaacGoodhart) April 16, 2020

Another piece for #Creators4Comics! An original color piece of Dart from Atari Force! 9×12 full done in Copic & ink. • Bid by replying here. Ends April 20th, 12 PM PST.

• Opening bid: $50

• Winner pays @BincFoundation

• Will ship within a week. pic.twitter.com/jY8YP7nBX5 — Mark Stegbauer (@markstegbauer) April 16, 2020

Another piece for #Creators4Comics! An original color piece of Dart from Atari Force! 9×12 full done in Copic & ink. • Bid by replying here. Ends April 20th, 12 PM PST.

• Opening bid: $50

• Winner pays @BincFoundation

• Will ship within a week. pic.twitter.com/jY8YP7nBX5 — Mark Stegbauer (@markstegbauer) April 16, 2020

Raising money for comic shops – #Creators4Comics. Win Kelly Sue DeConnick's personal CAPTAIN MARVEL CAST & CREW jacket – signed:

• Bid by replying to this tweet (INTL or US).

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BINC. https://t.co/WLNC1PYE27 pic.twitter.com/VAzu9FnMST — Kelly Sue DeConnick (@kellysue) April 15, 2020

Hello, I'm trying to raise a little money for comic shops & indie book stores. Welcome to #Creators4Comics. I'll sketch Deadpool and personalize a message on a blank variant to issue 300. It will be as good as my homage to Phil's Cable # 2 cover. pic.twitter.com/OIlijcKLNJ — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) April 15, 2020

I'm donating this original @LaVozDeMayoTP page by @lamanocomic and a signed copy of the OGN to benefit #Creators4Comics. • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening: $80

• Ends 4/20, 12 PM PST!

• Winner donates to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/8bKsmQvoDq — Henry Barajas (@HenryBarajas) April 16, 2020

#Creators4Comics Auction #7!

@OrphanBlack screen-worn Alison jacket from 1:8 "Entangled Bank" (Alison gets high and sleeps w/ Chad!) #CloneClub • Bid by replying to this tweet (US only, $200 starting bid)

• ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BINCFoundation pic.twitter.com/JXwepgc8Wr — Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) April 16, 2020

#Creators4Comics auction is raising $$ for comic shops & indie bookstores. Bid on 8 signed TPBs. Minimum bid $50. If you're not in the US, pls add $15 to your bid to help with shipping. Auction ends April 20 at 12 PM EST.

Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation Thx! pic.twitter.com/m1EXoL75mO — Erica Schultz (@EricaSchultz42) April 15, 2020

Ok so here's my #Creators4Comics special pandemic auction package: Signed copies of PESTILENCE Vol 1 & 2 TPBs Toilet paper Gloves • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $40!

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/5IkayIe0Jz — Frank Tieri (@FrankTieri) April 16, 2020

For #Creators4Comics today, I'm auctioning: ONE Workshopped Comic Pitch Review (letter, proposal & select art) • @ reply w your bids to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $50

• auction ends 4/20, 12pm EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) April 16, 2020

WIN a SIGNED hardcover of @cassieclare CLOCKWORK PRINCESS & a SIGNED PAPERBACK 1st Ed U.K. cover of LADY MIDNIGHT. Bid by replying to this tweet. US only.

Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

Winner donates to @BincFoundation. #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/VP3ReQglRL — Kami Garcia (@kamigarcia) April 16, 2020

Im not a creator, just a comics fan who loves all that comics do for us so I am putting up these 50 fun & key books up for auction, ships in the US:

• Bid by replying to this

• Ends 4/17 5PM PST

• Winner donates to @BincFoundation #Creators4Comics RT pic.twitter.com/qMotSbK4O3 — Aaron Meyers (@AaronMeyers) April 16, 2020

Lot 1. BIRDS OF PREY.

Includes: Comic, collection and script, signed by me! BOP film crew t-shirt (Women's med) signed by CHRISTINA HODSON, the screenwriter! Oh. And did I mention? A ZOOM VIDEO CALL WITH @jurneesmollett and @rosieperezbklyn?!?#Creators4Comics ! pic.twitter.com/aWMan1USw4 — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) April 16, 2020

#Creators4Comics Auction #6! A rare COMPLETE SET of @comiXology

Comic Book All Stars trading cards. Includes all 26 cards listed. I'll sign mine! • Bid by replying to this tweet (US only, $25 starting bid)

• ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BINCFoundation pic.twitter.com/ZY7PGodWOr — Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) April 16, 2020

For #Creators4Comics I'm auctioning DIGITAL character portraits (examples below). ONE character portrait commission for each of the Top Four bidders. -Bid by replying to this tweet

-Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

-Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/YOJMwa4TCL — Travis G Moore (@TravisGMoore) April 16, 2020

I am raising money to benefit comic shops and indie book stores Win a script critique to benefit #Creators4Comics Bidding starts at $20. Bid by replying to this tweet. Auction closes April 20th at 12PM EST. If you win donate directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/pKFSkKztLg — Todd Matthy (@ToddCMatthy) April 16, 2020

#Creators4Comics I'm auctioning a signed script, handwritten/signed sheet music, hand-drawn maps, & signed issue #1 (either cover) of #TheLastGod #1 from @DCComics.

• Bid by replying to this tweet

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation

• Signal boosts much appreciated! pic.twitter.com/eHSeykM1it — Phillip Kennedy Johnson (@PhillipKJohnson) April 16, 2020

All right, here it is. The Mutiny sign that hung in Bosworth's office in Season 3 of Halt and Catch Fire. From the set. Really signed by all the coders (and yes, Donna & Cameron). Auction ends 4/20, 12pm. Bid by reply. Win, donate to BINC. 1st bid: $300.#Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/CFlD7XxJ5f — Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) April 16, 2020

I'm auctioning an original double page spread from 20 Fists #1 by Kat Baumann for #Creators4Comics! I love this page so much. • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $120

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/e1hDqET1UH — Frankee White & the 20 FISTS KICKSTARTER NOW!!! (@frankee_white) April 16, 2020

For my 2nd #Creators4Comics today, I'm auctioning: THE UNBELIEVABLE GWENPOOL #1 signed by me AND Chris Hastings • @ reply w your bids to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $25

• auction ends 4/20, 12pm EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/bDlgvoI4cY — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) April 16, 2020

Up to $160 on this two-page Twitter-inspired strip, written by me and illustrated by @sassquachcomics! Anyone want to blow us away with $200? #Creators4Comicshttps://t.co/urHPCtDFyP pic.twitter.com/pV7199fyF4 — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) April 16, 2020

Another auction for #Creators4Comics! This one is FLASH themed. A complete set of all 14 Flash #750 covers INCLUDING the rare Jim Lee foil cover. #TheFlash

• Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening: $60

• Ends 4/20, 12 PM EST!

• Winner donates to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/bOdrWwOBEF — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) April 15, 2020

Like Jim Lee, those with auctions can also promote them by messaging @Creators4Comics. Twitter users scroll through the auction items under the hashtag and reply to individual item threads to place their bids in increments of $1 or more. To bid on auctions, all you need is a Twitter account. Bid on items you are interested in by replying to the item tweet. Keep track of the auctions you're bidding on in case you are outbid. Anyone can bid on an item and anyone can join in and post an auction. You do not need an invitation to participate.

Donate the final auction amount to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) here. You will need a credit card to make a donation to BINC. Then direct message the person auctioning the item and send them proof of your donation in the form of a confirmation email (or screen shot of the email from BINC). The winning bidder donates directly to BINC and submits the proof of donation to the auctioneer to claim their item. BINC is taking applications for stores in need now and will start providing direct aid to stores at the end of April. Here's a look at Jim Lee's piece again.