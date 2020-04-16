Jim Lee Sandman to Frank Miller Batman, #Creators4Comics Continues

Posted on | by Rich Johnston

Last night while in slept, the #Creator4Comics hashtag burned away into the night as creator after creator offered up work for auction on Twitter to raise money for comic book stores in distress. From Frank Miller and Jim Lee providing original artwork to Kelly Sue DeConnick offering a virtual dinner with her, Matt Fraction and Brian Bendis. As well as the jacket off her own back. And yes, a way to get your own original artwork from Doomsday Clock too while Charles Soule offered an original Star Wars prose story just for you. All this and so much more below.

The hashtag spotlights individual comic book creators, Jim Lee or otherwise, auctioning off items or experiences on Twitter to benefit BINC's fund to benefit comic stores in trouble. Bleeding Cool has already posted a number of pieces looking at what has been offered up so far but there are hundreds to come, and even with this new update, it will already be out of date. You can see Bleeding Cool's previous collections of #Creators4Comics items here, here and here. Retailers can find out how to claim for funds right here. You can also check out the live hashtag on Twitter right here. You can also follow Bleeding Cool's continued coverage of the effect of this current global situation on the comic book industry by bookmarking this link.

Like Jim Lee, those with auctions can also promote them by messaging @Creators4Comics. Twitter users scroll through the auction items under the hashtag and reply to individual item threads to place their bids in increments of $1 or more.  To bid on auctions, all you need is a Twitter account. Bid on items you are interested in by replying to the item tweet. Keep track of the auctions you're bidding on in case you are outbid. Anyone can bid on an item and anyone can join in and post an auction. You do not need an invitation to participate.

Donate the final auction amount to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) here. You will need a credit card to make a donation to BINC. Then direct message the person auctioning the item and send them proof of your donation in the form of a confirmation email (or screen shot of the email from BINC). The winning bidder donates directly to BINC and submits the proof of donation to the auctioneer to claim their item. BINC is taking applications for stores in need now and will start providing direct aid to stores at the end of April. Here's a look at Jim Lee's piece again.

From Jim Lee's Sandman to Frank Miller's Batman, here comes #Creators4Comics.
From Jim Lee's Sandman to Frank Miller's Batman, here comes #Creators4Comics. Art from Jim Lee's Instagram.

About Rich Johnston

Head writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world. Living in London, father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  