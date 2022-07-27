Jimmy Kimmel Makes Debut Appearance In Amazing Spider-Man #900

Jeff Loveness, Todd Nauck and Rachelle Rosenberg create a back-up strip for today's Amazing Spider-Man #900 from Marvel Comics that sees Spider-Man teaming up with Jimmy Kimmel to fight Mysterio.

James Kimmel is an American television chat show host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a late-night talk show running on ABC since 2003. that premiered on ABC on January 26, 2003, and is currently the longest-hosting of all current late-night talk show hosts in the USA. He is also a bit geeky, drew superhero comics as a kid, pitched comic books to Marvel. played himself in Hellboy II and Ted 2, and played Batman in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies. He is also known for having Marvel actors on his show, has often debuted Marvel trailers there and created exclusive Marvel Comics scenes that he appears in, including an ongoing gag that he had been hired to play Kraven The Hunter in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and uses the opportunity of having Marvel guests on the show to demonstrate his superhero knowledge to their often bemusement.

Well, now he has gone one better and is appearing in a Spider-Man comic book, alongside the hero. Though it is worth pointing out that David Letterman, Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert got here first…

He did also make a cameo appearance in West Coast Avengers #4 in 2019.. but only for this short scene…

Amazing Spider-Man #900 is published by Marvel Comics today.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6

MARVEL COMICS

APR220788

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness, David Lopez (CA) John Romita

LANDMARK ISSUE #900!

• The nine-hundredth issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN comes out the month of Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, and we are pulling out ALL THE STOPS!

• Someone from Spider-Man's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID!

• This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!

RATED T+In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: $9.99