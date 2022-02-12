JobWatch: Meagan Damore Moves To Marvel, Chris Arrant Moves On

Yesterday Meagan Damore, Lead Outreach Editor and former News Editor of CBR for the past seven years tweeted out "Hey! Big news! On Monday, I'm joining Marvel.com as their new Associate Editor!!! I am SO excited to start bringing all y'all some of the latest and greatest from the Marvel Comics Universe and beyond. Major shoutout to Faith D'Isa, who encouraged me to apply in the first place and supported me (emotionally) through the hiring process, and to Christine Dinh and Rachel Paige for making me feel so welcomed already. Can't wait to get started!"

There are other moves as well – might they be related? On the same day, Newsarama Senior Editor and former Bleeding Cool contributor Chris Arrant tweeted "Thank you. After 18+ years of contributing to Newsarama, first as a freelance writer and then as an editor/senior editor, I wish to announce my impending departure on February 18. I will be making an announcement soon about the next step in my career. Today I want to put into words how thankful I am to Matt Brady, Mike Doran, and Sam Loveridge for the opportunities I have been given. I have had the honor of working with many talented people – writers, comic creators, industry professionals – and in communicating and sharing it with our readers. It has all made me a better writer, a better editor, and a better person. Thank you, again. I look forward to what's next for Newsarama/GamesRadar+ back now as 'just' a reader. As for me… well, I look forward to talking with you again soon."

Would it be completely uninformed speculation to suggest what a good CBR editor Chris might be? Or is Marvel doing a talent drive amongst the senior comic book journos? Well, obviously I wouldn't know anything about the latter. Congratulations and good luck all. And keep an eye on JobWatch for more.