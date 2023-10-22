Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: donald trump, january 2024, Joe Biden, keenspot, Solicits

Joe Biden Vs Donald Trump in Keenspot January 2024 Solicits

John Barron and Shawn Remulac launch their Biden's Titans Vs Trump's Titans for America's election year in Keenspot's January 2024 solicits.

John Barron and Shawn Remulac launch their Biden's Titans Vs Trump's Titans for America's election year. You know, in Britain we have an election six weeks that can be called any time! Which system is better? Can we have that fight? Keenspot? Here are Keenspot's entire January 2024 solicits and solicitations.

BIDENS TITANS VS TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR A TITANS VS TITANS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

NOV231530

NOV231531 – BIDENS TITANS VS TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR B JOE VS DONALD

NOV231532 – BIDENS TITANS VS TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR C KAMALA VS IVANKA

NOV231533 – BIDENS TITANS VS TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR D PETE VS JARED

NOV231534 – BIDENS TITANS VS TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR E AOC & GRETA VS TED C

NOV231535 – BIDENS TITANS VS TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR F BERNIE VS BANNON HOL

NOV231536 – BIDENS TITANS VS TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR G MAJOR VS PENCE BLANK

NOV231537 – BIDENS TITANS VS TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR H 10 COPY REAL NEWS IN

NOV231538 – BIDENS TITANS VS TRUMPS TITANS #1 CVR I 20 COPY FAKE NEWS IN

(W) John Barron (A / CA) Shawn Remulac

The 2024 presidential election begins here! During their first (and only?) term, Biden's Titans has faced down Qanon, Count Dracula, Elon Musk, and even their beloved teammate AOC. But now, they face a seemingly unstoppable challenger: your favorite former (and future?) president Donald J. Trump, plus his original superpowered strikeforce-Trump's Titans! The political parodyverse gets more dumberer than humanly possible in this shocking sixth chapter of Biden's Titans (and eleventh of Trump's Titans)! Includes bonus pull-out poster!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

GREENHORNS #2 CVR A FABBIO & PANTAZIS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

NOV231539

NOV231540 – GREENHORNS #2 CVR B FABBIO

NOV231541 – GREENHORNS #2 CVR C HOLOFOIL FLIP COVER

(W) Mike Rosenzweig (CA) Pete Pantazis (A / CA) Athila Fabbio

After Uncle Alva reveals his remarkable secret, the Aperture siblings learn they must keep their new abilities hidden from the world. But Florence, bright and smiling, knows the cost of keeping things in the dark. Alva forms a hunting party to rescue the missing children, but the desert hides a horror they are not prepared to face.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

REBEL GRRRLS #3 CVR A ROBERT AHMAD

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

NOV231542

NOV231543 – REBEL GRRRLS #3 CVR B FRANCESCA FANTINI

NOV231544 – REBEL GRRRLS #3 CVR C KARL WALLER

NOV231545 – REBEL GRRRLS #3 CVR D J HAMMOND

NOV231546 – REBEL GRRRLS #3 CVR E FANTINI VIRGIN HOLOFOIL

(W) Danny Harrell (A / CA) Robert Ahmad

As the fires burn in the Freedom Hills, a new foe and his army of the undead make themselves known to the grrrls. What does the Boot Scootin Boogie Man have in store for the Alien She-Devils? Find out this January in Rebel Grrrls: Heroes, Hobos and Harlots, part 3!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SQUISH & SQUASH #2 CVR A MIKE HARTIGAN

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

NOV231547

NOV231548 – SQUISH & SQUASH #2 CVR B TOM MCWEENEY

NOV231549 – SQUISH & SQUASH #2 CVR C JOHN BROGLIA

(W) Niall O'Rourke (A / CA) Mike Hartigan

Our heroic team from the Intergalactic Search and Rescue Squad, Squish & Squash, take on environmental pollution by battling the Sludge Baron-Maxwell Muck! Can our brave heroes save the citizens of Fishtown from the vile slop oozing out of Sludgeworks Inc.? Or will they find themselves stuck in the muck with their fishy friends? And what is a Zygorian cake monster? Find out in this squishy second issue!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

