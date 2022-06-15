Joe Quesada's New 1:50 Cover For Sword Of Azrael #1, Explained

DC Comics' solicitations for August 2022 included the new Sword Of Azrael series by Dan Watters and Nikola Cizmesija, featuring the character created for DC Comics by Dennis O'Neil, Joe Quesada, and Peter Milligan, thirty years ago. It also had listed a 1:50 variant cover by Joe Quesada and Tomeu Morey. Then Joe Quesada stepped down as an executive at Marvel Comics. Leading some to wonder if this was how Quesada was going to draw a cover for DC Comics, and maybe that might lead to more. Well possibly, but not this cover.

Because this cover is a coloured version of Joe Quesada's original designs for the character, that weren't originally used for a cover to the comic.

And here are his original pencils, to compare and contrast.

Of course, this might be a step to using more work by Joe Quesada, and possibly some original artwork as well, when he is out of his Marvel Comics contract. Just Imagine…

SWORD OF AZRAEL #1 (OF 6) CVR D INC 1:50 JOE QUESADA & TOMEU MOREY CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Dan Watters (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Joe Quesada, Tomeu Morey

THE WARRIOR ANGEL OF ST. DUMAS RETURNS! Jean-Paul Valley does not want to be Azrael ever again. All it has brought him is pain, violence, and misery. He has sequestered himself away at a monastery in Europe to find peace. But when a young woman who claims to have the same System programming that made Jean-Paul into Azrael arrives at the monastery, he won't have a choice but to don his violent mantle of Azrael once more to protect her from the deadly assassins who wish her harm. From the rising star creative team of Dan Watters (Arkham City: The Order of the World, Lucifer) and Nikola Cižmešija (Batman: Urban Legends, Future State: Gotham) this miniseries will redefine one of the Batman world's most iconic and fierce characters.

Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 7/10/2022 In-Store Date: 8/2/2022