John Layman and Dan Boultwood's Chu Returns From Image In July

Chu, the Chew sequel by John Layman and Dan Boultwood published by Image Comics saw its fifth issue published in November 2020 – and nothing since. But Chu will return in July, part of Image Comics' July 2021 solicitations.

The comic stars Saffron Chu, sister to Chew-star FBI investigator Tony, and is a criminal. A cibopars, she has the power to learn secrets from who she eats with, which comes in handy, in her field of work.

After Tony put her in jail for three years, Saffron Chu was just released, and pointed out to Tony that she had been eating and drinking with hundreds of inmates in jail and now had a whole new set of skills – probably not the lesson he wanted her to learn. She left, telling him she would never see him again. Of course, never is a long, long time.

Chu was meant to return in April with #6, but, you know, stuff. July will do. Described as an alcoholic, time-travel heist involving wine, more wine and priceless French art, the new (She) Drunk History arc begins in July. Here's the solicitation in question.

CHU #6

WRITER: JOHN LAYMAN

ARTIST / COVER: DAN BOULTWOOD

JULY 21 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"(She) Drunk History," Part One

Felon. Parole violator. Fugitive. Cibopars.

Food-powered master criminal Saffron Chu is back, staring down the barrel of the biggest—and strangest—score of her career. Return to the CHEW-niverse once again for Saffron's second blood-soaked adventure and an alcoholic art heist that spans the centuries.

The first Chu collection, First Course, was published back in January if you wanted to catch up.