John Wick or Cobra Kai… A Tale Of Two Parties Tonight At ComicsPRO

At the end of the comic book retailer summit ComicsPRO in Glendale, California, attendees will have a choice of two parties. Two official ones that is. The Bad Idea Party and the AMP Party. There's a bus taking folks to the Bad Idea Party at Revenge Of, and then leaving to take people to the AMP Party forty minutes away. after fifty minutes at AMP, it will then return to pick up those who stay at Bad Idea at 10pm, and then back to the hotel. But what are the draws for each?

Well, Bad Idea has exclusive comics for the party – if you are willing to get tattooed. And Derek Kolstad, creator of Planet Death… and John Wick. Free food and drinks, DJ, Planet Death armour, signings, pinball and a transformed comic shop to look like Planet Death. While the AMP Party is in their own offices but have Martin Kove off of Cobra Kai signing his comic book. And another open bar, food, music etc.

BAD IDEA and REVENGE OF are joining forces to close out ComicsPro 2025 with a blow-out BAD IDEA x REVENGE OF Planet Death Party! If you're attending ComicsPRO, join us for drinks, DJ, food, party-exclusive comics, creator signings, pinball, tattoos, a behind-the-scenes look at PLANET DEATH and the upcoming BAD IDEA slate, a once-in-a-lifetime photo op, the reveal of our super-secret giant armor, and more! 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM Revenge Of, 3420 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90065

There will be a full bar, DJ, food, board games from the OP, red carpet with photos and gift bags featuring Amp Comics and games from The Op "Party Hard. Party First. No Mercy." Amp Comics HQ 1001 Broxton Ave (across from Fox Theatre in Westwood village) Los Angeles, CA 90024 7-10 PM

Will retailers go to both? Just pick one? Or neither and hole up in the hotel bar? Of course, the real party will always be where Chip Zdarsky ends up, trying to pick up women by telling them he wrote Batman. A scene of which he included in his presentation today at ComicsPRO…

