Johnny Depp, In The San Diego Comic-Con Trailer For Hyde

As unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer to the new comic book co-created by Johnny Depp and Ridley Scott, coming from Mechanical Cake…

It's been all over the media. Ridley Scott and Johnny Depp teaming up to launch a new graphic novel series, Hyde, a sequel/revamp of the original Jekyll and Hyde story by Robert Louis Stevenson, about a Hyde that won out over Jekyll. Written by Jesse Negron and Joe Matsumoto, drawn by Gary Erskine and Chris Weston, edited by Dave Elliott, published by Mechanical Cake and launching at San Diego Comic-Con. And Johnny Depp made his first appearance in a full video trailer for the comic book above, embodying Hyde, and was used in the 35-page preview given away at San Diego Comic-Con.

Publisher Mechanical Cake has made the whole thing preview available online , as well as advance looks at their other titles and merchandise being sold at San Diego, but able to be ordered online as well, including the first edition of Modville, being sold at the show. An unlettered preview of Hyde with art by Gary Erskine and Chris Winslade, letters to the reader from Jesse Negron, and Johnny Depp having a grand old time, runs below.

"Now unencumbered by interruptions from his alter ego, Hyde can finally freely explore his dark tendencies with uninhibited abandon. The 2-volume graphic novel series finds Mr. Hyde in his new domain, the sewers beneath London, where he experiments on others, using the corrupting serum to create even more "Hydes." Each volume in the series will contain two chapters with over two hundred pages. Johnny Depp will have input on all aspects of the property and create the character of Hyde. "To build within the world of Robert Louis Stevenson's masterful characters and to be welcomed into the vision of Ridley Scott… and inexplicably having the opportunity to explore." Depp ponders. "It's surprising to me. And hopefully surprising to him. It's insane and beautiful to receive that trust from Ridley. A master." "When Ridley Scott, with his instinct for world building, first saw the poster mockup and the concept pitch, understood the potential of Hyde, he said: "It's a no-brainer!" "This is an incredible opportunity to build a studio-level project that goes directly from the creators to the audience, with no filters in between," said HYDE creator Negron.

