Joker #15, Delayed, Adds A Dollar & Additional Pages For Final Issue

The Joker #15, the finale of the series, written by James Tynion IV, drawn by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cam Smith and has been delayed two weeks from the 14th of June to the 28th of June, nine weeks since the previous The Joker #14 issue, published on the 26th of April. It will have now have a Final Order Cutoff date of the 5th of June. Additionally, all covers of The Joker #15 now have a cover price of $6.99, with an expanded page count of 48 made up of 39 story pages. That's compared to the average Joker issue which is $5.99 and includes 30 pages including an 8 page back-up strip. This final issue is all James Tynion IV writing and is almost double the usual length of his stories. Originally he was meant to step away from The Joker after #14, but looks like he wants one last stab at the character before going Substack only. And DC Comics aren't mad enough to say no.

As Tynion said on his Substack, "I'm not JUST proud of my work on BATMAN and JOKER, I'm proud of the entire line of Bat-Books that rose around my titles. It's a good feeling when even folks who just never vibed with my take on Batman were reading and enjoying the satellite books that came from the same documents and conversations. For a long time, I had big dreams about what a united Gotham could look like in a publishing line, and under Ben Abernathy and his incredible team of editors, I think we've got the most united, most vibrant era of Bat-Books in memory. It's the sort of line that I would have loved to read as a fan, where there aren't big key pieces of the mythology put on a shelf and tucked away. Where the Bat-Family are kept at odds and apart because of company mandates. All the pieces are in the right places, and the line is singing. I'm exceptionally proud of having some hand in putting it together. I hope it continues as a strong unit of titles for years to come, without me."

JOKER #15 (OF 15) CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

The Clown Prince of Crime had one more trick up his sleeve—a thrilling, surprise final issue! How did Gordon escape Texas? What happened to Bane and Vengeance? Did The Joker get the last laugh? Find out!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 6/28/2022