Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, trading cards, vampire diaries

Marvel Giveaway Teeth, Trading Cards & Vampire Diaries For Blood Hunt

For the launch of their Blood Hunt event, Marvel will be giving away promotional plastic teeth, trading cards and diaries.

Article Summary Marvel's Blood Hunt event kicks off with a unique giveaway of red promotional vampire teeth and trading cards.

With the launch of Blood Hunt #1, fans can collect exclusive teeth and card bundles, available at comic shops.

Blood Hunt Diaries, a promotional comic, offers previews and interviews for the upcoming crossover event.

Free bundles of teeth and diaries are being sent to retailers, with additional bundles purchasable for $10.

It has been quite a while since Marvel has done any kind of physical promotional giveaway like this. Maybe they still had boxed left over from the Morbius The Living Vampire #1 launch back in 1992. Becuse for the launch of their upcoming Blood Hunt event, they will be giving away promotional plastic teeth, though this time all dyed red. And with Trading cards to match!

IMMORTALITY IS JUST A BITE AWAY WITH MARVEL'S BLOOD HUNT PROMOTIONAL VAMPIRE TEETH!

BETTER TEETH, BETTER HEALTH, MORE BLOOD!

This May, Marvel's Bloodiest Event EVER paints the world red, starting with BLOOD HUNT #1! The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Join the AVENGERS, BLADE, BLOODLINE, SPIDER-MAN, HUNTER'S MOON, TIGRA, DOCTOR STRANGE and CLEA as the dance of death begins, and you can look the part with these promotional vampire teeth! These teeth will be available in-stores with the same on-sale date of BLOOD HUNT #1, 5/1/24. And that's not all: Each pair of teeth will come packaged with an EXCLUSIVE Blood Hunt trading card! Each retailer will be receiving at least one FREE bundle of 10, and extra bundles are available for reorder at $10 per Bundle.

And that's not the only giveaway, with a LJ Smith-trademark taunting giveaway, Vampire Diaries.

BLOOD HUNT DIARIES [BUNDLES OF 20]

BLOOD HUNT DIARIES is the prime ordering tool in advance of the biggest crossover event of the comics industry this year! This promotional comic includes lettered preview pages of BLOOD HUNT #1, interviews with superstar writer JED MACKAY and various tie-in creators, a full title checklist, PLUS a thrilling behind-the-scenes look at the series concept art! Readers can learn about all the BLOOD HUNT tie-ins, and some secrets of the event, starting here! Each retailer will be receiving at least one FREE bundle of 20, and extra bundles are available for reorder at $10 per Bundle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!