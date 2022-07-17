Of Course Jon Hamm & Emma Frost Were An Item – X-Men's Hellfire Gala

This year's Hellfire Gala in the X-Men comic books didn't quite have the guest list of the previous year. But it still had a few name appearances of folk that were worth the paparazzi's time. Such as a certain actor Jon Hamm who revealed he had been in the clutches of Emma Frost at some time in the past, and doesn't seem in a hurry to be rid of them.

It is notable that January Jones played Emma Frost in the X-Men movies, and also played opposite Jon Hamm in Mad Men, as the couple Don Draper and Betty Draper. Or Mad X-Men as it may have been known in the MCU. Not the only injoke playing out in the comic book, however.

While Brian Posehn, comedian, actor and former Deadpool comic book writer gets shade thrown in his direction by his very own characters. Deadpool, fourth-wall breaker, doesn't let a little thing like the Hellfire Gala stop him but at least he has made his way to Krakoa. And is that Eddie from Iron Maiden or a de-cyborgised Deathlok? Is there a difference?

And X-Men editor Jordan D White appears briefly, being persuaded to give out ongoing solo comic book series to any mutant who catches his eye. And doesn't make sense to anyone unless you know that. But it demonstrates that not even the group editor of the Marvel X-Men comic books can just give a title to anyone…

X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR220769

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, Various (CA) Russell Dauterman

NEW TEAM REVEALED! At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. Do you think you can afford to miss this year's gala, all contained in this one over-sized issue!?

RATED T+In Shops: Jul 13, 2022 SRP: $7.99