Jon Kent, Superman, Has A Get Out of Jail Card From The Future

Superspoilers for Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who has his final issue of Superman: Son Of Kal-El tomorrow, before launching a new series The Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent next year.

Exactly How Clark Kent & Jon Kent Get Superman Secret Identities Back

In which we may gain the idea that Jon Kent is behaving more like Batman, preparing for every eventuality. Such as the one in which he was trapped without a power source by his grandfather, left to grow up alone without his family.

And, while going to college in the 31st century, with the Legion of SuperHeroes, he showed that his brain skills were pretty good by making sure such a thing could never happen again. One bitten by a red sun, twice shy. At a time when he believed his own father would be dying soon. And using his resources, such as the Brainiac of the Legion, to give himself a fighting chance against what was coming next.

Jon Kent, totally covered in a sticky, instant solar battery goo. No jokes about Jay Nakamura, okay? It's not the time or the place. That will be tomorrow when the comic book is officially published, though some comic book stores seem to have been selling it since last Thursday…

