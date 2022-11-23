Clark Kent & Jon Kent To Get Their Superman Secret Identities Back

Brian Bendis has truly left the Burbank building. As DC Comics has confirmed to their media partner Comic Book that Superman's Clark Kent and Jon Kent will be getting their secret identities as Superman back, with Action Comics #1050, on sale in December 2022.

Superman revealed to the world he was really Clark Kent, forty issues ago, around Action Comics #1010, and Jon Kent never getting one before he started appearing as Superboy. The details are not yet public but they promise no one is going to have to sell their marriage to the devil. They quote Superman writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson as saying "The stories we're about to tell in Action Comics, Superman, and Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent are a celebration of everything Superman is, from the Super Family to the Daily Planet to the most iconic love story in comics, Lois and Clark. Some elements of the Lois and Clark dynamic can only be there with the secret identity. And even just on a deep-down gut level, something about seeing Clark Kent in the tie and glasses again, ripping open his shirt to reveal the S-shield underneath, just feels AMAZING. It's an image that puts John Williams' music right in your ear, and you feel like you can fly. That's how we want every Superman story to feel."

With Joshua Williamson, relaunching a new Superman #1, saying "The truth is a very important thing for Clark Kent. For someone to steal that from him is a tragic moment and created a lot of interesting drama and story possibilities for the Superman line in 2023. We wanted to play with all the pieces of the great and iconic Superman mythology that we all love. When this challenge was presented to us, we wanted to make sure it was not just magically being put back in the box. There are dangerous repercussions to how this happens that lead to more story to explore. And you'll see the start of that in Action Comics #1050!"

Back around Action Comics #1010, Brian Bendis stated "I don't do fake-out stories. I did a story where Daredevil was outed — a different kind of outing — but that was his reality for 15 years", that Bendis will bring Superman closer to being "the best version of himself" and wouldl lead to a thousand Superman stories that have never been told before… instead we've just had a few dozen.

