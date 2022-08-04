Jonathan Hickman Cancels C2E2 VIP Event After Catching COVID-19

As we mentioned earlier, Jonathan Hickman caught COVID-19 at San Diego Comic-Con – or rather at one of the social events afterwards, or their airport, or from a taxi, who knows these days. If may well be the 3W3M Founders Subscription Substack event. As a result, he won't be attending this weekend's C2E2 event in Chicago – or the VIP event there either.

Mike Huddleston, Mike Del Mundo and Stephen Wacker from 3W3M will be there, as will the newly freelance Nick Spencer, but they have cancelled the planned VIP event on the Saturday. They will have printed copies of the [FOUNDATIONS] graphic novel on hand to pick up, but they won't be signed by Jonathan, so Substackers might prefer to wait. Those who purchased a ticket for the event will be issued refunds by ReedPOP.

However, just for Founders they will be having a special event on the Saturday at the same planned time, 6-8pm, and recipients should have details in their e-mails, with free food and drinks, along with some special gifts and everyone is welcome to bring a plus one. They are looking for an accurate head count so let them know by tomorrow… maybe weara mask though, eh? Here was the original event listing, which wpu;d have been free for their Founding Level subscribers

$125 3 Worlds, 3 Moons VIP Event Package 1 Includes:

Limited Edition ashcan with exclusive COA

2 (two) lithographs

3 (three) signatures per creator

1 (one) selfie with Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo, Mike Huddleston and Nick Spencer

Please note: A CGC facilitator will be available at the event; the CGC witnessing signature fees will be waived, but the facilitator, CGC and shipping fees will still apply. Raw signatures will incur no additional charges.

