Jonathan Hickman Writes Ultimate Invasion #3 As If He's Mark Millar

Ultimate Invasion #3 is published today, drawn by Bryan Hitch and written by Jonathan Hickman. But why does it feel like Mark Millar?

When writing about Ultimate Invasion #3, by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, something really nagged at me. The moment when The Maker gathered up all those who he has identified as being ancestors of the soldiers using Captain America and Thor genetics, attacking them from the future, and then massacres them all in the present. So that the invading force suddenly melted away, no longer existing. In a rather painful fashion it appeared.

And I said "now tell me, hand on heart, if that doesn't feel like a Mark Millar plot twist and execution?" Because it really did. Now, the fact that it was drawn by Bryan Hitch whose work with Millar on Ultimates is seminal, and to a lesser extent on Fantastic Four, even if he hasn't worked with Millar in years and, until a recent YouTube interview, hadn't even spoken to him for almost that long, there is still a connection. Millar had used a similar plot twist in The Authority, having a character, mid-battle, go back in time and sexually molest his opponent. It was a different time. But was I reading too much into this?

Maybe not. Today's Ultimate Invasion #3 sees the funeral of Obadiah Stane, with Howard Stark, the Iron Man of Earth 1610, dealing with the aftermath of the time invasion of Latveria, as run by The Maker – the Ultimate Reed Richards – and the superpowers of the Earth, that The Maker has manipulated into becoming.

As Howard Stark is not sure what the hell is going on with the gathered powers. The Rasputins as the power base of Russia who have been very naughty of late.

Even more than Ukraine, it seems.

It's all a conspiracy maintained by the global lite of Hulks, Se Costas, Yoshidas, Ra and Khonshu, Dugarry, and more.

With each of the seven territories playing the bad guy, time after time, with Obadiah Stane seemingly the American representative.

And Howard Stark expected to step up and take his place.

Because someone has to play the bad guy. And it seems that it may just be America's turn…





It's a pragmatic solution, maintaining the greater good, a manipulated reality. And one that's quite inviting…

… and the ultimate in Ultimate Reed Richards' plans. He's put the whole world in a bottle. And yes, that's a line from Mark Millar's Red Son.

Because of all of this smacks harder of a Mark Millar Authority/Wanted/Nemesis/Big Game plot twist, using a character co-created by Mark Millar, drawn by an artist associated with Mark Millar, and rebooting a line that was basically co-created by Mark Millar.

Is this what happens when Jonathan Hickman rewrites a Donny Cates plot? You end up with Mark Millar? Because this also smacks of the political conspiracies that Mark Millar has supported, from the murder of Princess Diana by Prince Phillip, to the chipping of humanity courtesy of David Icke, , fundraising for David Icke, and supporting conspiracy theorist RFK, for President,

Because that is pretty much where Jonathan Hickman has ended up. And now it's time for the good guys to fight back…

…and maybe some of the bad guys as well.

