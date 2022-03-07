Jose Pimienta's New Graphic Novel For 2024, Halfway To Somewhere

Jose Pimienta, creator of the graphic novel Suncatcher and the upcoming graphic novel Twin Cities is also creating a new middle grade contemporary graphic novel, Halfway to Somewhere. And it has been picked up by the legendary Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic. And if editorial ever gets round to approving the Bleeding Cool Power List which they've had for over a month, you'll see how high up she is on this past year.

Halfway to Somewhere tells the story of Ave, who has just moved to Kansas from Mexicali, Mexico with only half of their family, in a story about what it means to be whole, the importance of memories, and the challenge of distance.

Jose Pimienta grew up in the city of Mexicali, Mexico and attended the Savannah College of Art and Design majoring in sequential art. In 2009 they packed their car and moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of a career in storyboarding and has worked for Disney Digital Network, Psychic Bunny and more.

Halfway to Somewhere will be published by Random House Graphic in the summer of 2024. Jose Pimienta's agent Elizabeth Bennett of the Transatlantic Agency represented the author for world rights.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. The Transatlantic Agency is a leading literary management company with 19 agents based in cities across North America with more than 700 American, Canadian and international clients, founded 25 years ago, by literary agents David Bennett and Lynn Bennett.