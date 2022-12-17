Matt Carr & Lane Lloyd's Mise En Place in CEX March 2023 Solicits

CEX is making Joseph Schmalke's Seven Years In Darkness Ashcan from New York Comic Con available to the direct market, but they only have 200 copies left, in CEX's March 2023 solicits and solicitations – though they are all actually coming out in April, released first on Bleeding Cool, below. As well as Matt Carr and Lane Lloyd's Mise En Place, which gets a preview Luciano Vecchio's Sereno, and Warlock The Return from Cullen Bunn, Jeffrey Edwards and Andy Poole.

MISE EN PLACE (ONE-SHOT)

WRITTEN BY MATT CARR

ILLUSTRATED & COVER B BY LANE LLOYD

COVER A BY NICOLE GOUX

$4.99 | FULL COLOR | SINGLE ISSUE

28 PAGES | 6.625 x 10.187 INCHES

IN STORES APRIL 26, 2023

FOC DATE FEBRUARY 13, 2023

After consuming every animal on Earth, humanity turns to the stars, enslaving, butchering and consuming creatures

from across the galaxy. But now the food is fighting back — in spectacularly gory fashion! Tuck in your napkin for this messy, pulpy, over-the-top tale of bloody revenge. Dinner is served!

SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS YEAR ONE ASHCAN

LIMITED TO 200 COPIES

WRITTEN & ILLUSTRATED BY JOSEPH SCHMALKE

$9.99 | FULL COLOR

SINGLE ISSUE | 28 PAGES

6.625 x 10.187 INCHES

COVER A | 0123CX236

COVER B | 0123CX237

COVER C | 0123CX238

IN STORES APRIL 26, 2023

FOC DATE FEBRUARY 13, 2023

Originally released at New York Comic Con 2022, this ultra-rare collectible is limited to only 200 copies!

The Academy of Black Magic has reopened its doors for the first time in 200 years! Seventy-two children will walk through the Academy doors for freshmen year. But only seven will graduate and walk out alive! Joseph Schmalke's epic tale of childhood terror starts here, and you have the opportunity to own this ultra-rare collectible edition – before the darkness takes over the

world!

SERENO # 3 (OF 3)

CREATED BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

$4.99 | FULL COLOR | SINGLE ISSUE

32 PAGES | 6.625 x 10.187 INCHES

COVER B – PAULA BOFFO SUKERMERCADO

COVER C

IN STORES APRIL 26, 2023

FOC DATE FEBRUARY 13, 2023

The final pieces of the super ritual fall into place. Rise Photophobos, god of Anti-Light! In a villains' world, SERENO is the prey, Rufián shows his true colors, and the hero's Secret Origin might hold the key to salvation in an esoteric all-out Battle for Godhood!

WARLOCK 5: THE RETURN

WRITTEN BY

CULLEN BUNN

ILLUSTRATED & COVER BY

JEFFREY EDWARDS, ANDY POOLE

LETTERED BY

ED DUKESHIRE

$19.95 | FULL COLOR | HARD COVER

97 PAGES | 6.625 x 10.25 INCHES

IN STORES APRIL 26, 2023

FOC DATE FEBRUARY 13, 2023

Five touchstone realities exist at focal

points along the Grid. From each of

these realities, a Warlock is chosen

to act as one of five Guardians. But

somebody, or something, is killing

Warlocks.