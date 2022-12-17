Matt Carr & Lane Lloyd's Mise En Place in CEX March 2023 Solicits
CEX is making Joseph Schmalke's Seven Years In Darkness Ashcan from New York Comic Con available to the direct market, but they only have 200 copies left, in CEX's March 2023 solicits and solicitations – though they are all actually coming out in April, released first on Bleeding Cool, below. As well as Matt Carr and Lane Lloyd's Mise En Place, which gets a preview Luciano Vecchio's Sereno, and Warlock The Return from Cullen Bunn, Jeffrey Edwards and Andy Poole.
MISE EN PLACE (ONE-SHOT)
WRITTEN BY MATT CARR
ILLUSTRATED & COVER B BY LANE LLOYD
COVER A BY NICOLE GOUX
$4.99 | FULL COLOR | SINGLE ISSUE
28 PAGES | 6.625 x 10.187 INCHES
IN STORES APRIL 26, 2023
FOC DATE FEBRUARY 13, 2023
After consuming every animal on Earth, humanity turns to the stars, enslaving, butchering and consuming creatures
from across the galaxy. But now the food is fighting back — in spectacularly gory fashion! Tuck in your napkin for this messy, pulpy, over-the-top tale of bloody revenge. Dinner is served!
SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS YEAR ONE ASHCAN
LIMITED TO 200 COPIES
WRITTEN & ILLUSTRATED BY JOSEPH SCHMALKE
$9.99 | FULL COLOR
SINGLE ISSUE | 28 PAGES
6.625 x 10.187 INCHES
COVER A | 0123CX236
COVER B | 0123CX237
COVER C | 0123CX238
IN STORES APRIL 26, 2023
FOC DATE FEBRUARY 13, 2023
Originally released at New York Comic Con 2022, this ultra-rare collectible is limited to only 200 copies!
The Academy of Black Magic has reopened its doors for the first time in 200 years! Seventy-two children will walk through the Academy doors for freshmen year. But only seven will graduate and walk out alive! Joseph Schmalke's epic tale of childhood terror starts here, and you have the opportunity to own this ultra-rare collectible edition – before the darkness takes over the
world!
SERENO # 3 (OF 3)
CREATED BY LUCIANO VECCHIO
$4.99 | FULL COLOR | SINGLE ISSUE
32 PAGES | 6.625 x 10.187 INCHES
COVER B – PAULA BOFFO SUKERMERCADO
COVER C
IN STORES APRIL 26, 2023
FOC DATE FEBRUARY 13, 2023
The final pieces of the super ritual fall into place. Rise Photophobos, god of Anti-Light! In a villains' world, SERENO is the prey, Rufián shows his true colors, and the hero's Secret Origin might hold the key to salvation in an esoteric all-out Battle for Godhood!
WARLOCK 5: THE RETURN
WRITTEN BY
CULLEN BUNN
ILLUSTRATED & COVER BY
JEFFREY EDWARDS, ANDY POOLE
LETTERED BY
ED DUKESHIRE
$19.95 | FULL COLOR | HARD COVER
97 PAGES | 6.625 x 10.25 INCHES
IN STORES APRIL 26, 2023
FOC DATE FEBRUARY 13, 2023
Five touchstone realities exist at focal
points along the Grid. From each of
these realities, a Warlock is chosen
to act as one of five Guardians. But
somebody, or something, is killing
Warlocks.