Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Joseph Schmalke, Midnight Factory, murder hobo, We Hate Spiders

Joseph Schmalke's Latest In Midnight Factory's March 2026 Solicits

Joseph Schmalke's latest in Midnight Factory's March 2026 solicits and solicitations, Murder Hobo and We Hate Spiders

Article Summary Joseph Schmalke launches new horror and fantasy comics through Midnight Factory for March 2026.

Murder Hobo Vol 1 trade paperback collects Schmalke's high fantasy satire with adult humor.

We Don't Kill Spiders #3 continues the dark Viking saga with necromancy and epic battles.

Midnight Factory partners with Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution for its March 2026 releases.

Joseph Schmalke is an American comics creator, writer, illustrator, and publisher based in Westbrook, Maine. He specializes in horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and bizarre genres, often blending dark themes with humor and intricate artwork. He serves as the publisher of Midnight Factory, an indie comic imprint dedicated to horror, sci-fi, and the unusual. Previously, he was co-publisher of Black Caravan, an imprint of Scout Comics. And his new publisher, Midnight Factory, has March 2026 solicits and solicitations through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution for the collection of his series Murder Hobo and the latest issue of We Don't Kill Spiders #3.

MURDER HOBO TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Joseph Schmalke Jarret Melendez (A) Various (CA) Ryan G Browne

What happens when well-intentioned adventurers recruit the wrong kind of "hero?". In the Lands of High Adventure, where brave warriors seek out fame and fortune, the unlucky will recruit a dreaded Murder Hobo. What happens when well-intentioned adventurers recruit the wrong kind of "hero?" Follow the exploits of these thieving, selfish, depraved mercenaries in this adult humor high fantasy tale. With stories written and illustrated by Joseph Schmalke, Ryan G. Browne, and others, this 176-page beast of a graphic novel collects all the early works of Murder Hobo just in time for the new series launch! $19.99 3/18/2026

WE DONT KILL SPIDERS SEASON OF THE WITCH #3

(W/A/CA) Joseph Schmalke

Bjorn crosses the veil to seek out the Queen of Shadows! The Black Goat has chosen Revna as her new Death Witch, corrupting her necromantic gifts. Bjorn, still recovering from his encounter with the Black Goat's coven, must cross the veil to seek out the Queen of Shadows and reconnect Revna with her spiritual guide before she is consumed by darkness. $4.99 3/25/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!