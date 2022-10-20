Josh Frankel, Founder Of Z2 Comics, Quits For Something New

Former consultant on the Marvel Vs Capcom video game, Josh Frankel founded Zip Comics in 2010 to publish his own comic book The Schizophrenic, which he then followed with Harvey Pekar's Cleveland. Frankel then relaunched the publisher in 2013 as Z2 Comics, publishing Escapo by Paul Pope, and Dean Haspiel's Fear My Dear before launching a media production company, Modern Prometheus with Sridhar Reddy in 2015. Together they then established Z2 Comics as the premier publisher of music-related comic books and graphic novels in the industry, in front of more established names such as Heavy Metal, with work from the likes of Gorillaz, Tori Amos, Charlie Parker, Chuck D, Wu-Tang Clan, Anthrax, Cheech and Chong and most recently Weird Al Jankovic.

Well, it came out at Z2 Comics presentation at New York Comic Con, where Josh Frankel was absent, that he had stepped away from the company he founded and owned. Sridhar Reddy will remain in his role as publisher, former CFO and general counsel Kevin Meek since 2020 has now been named CEO, former senior VP since 2015 Josh Bernstein, has been named president, former data scientist Aleksey Zelenderg has been appointed CTO, and former director of production since 2020, Courtney Menard, has been named creative director.

Josh told me "for this one there isn't really much more there I had my dog die, after seven months of being sick in July, and had to take some time off. In that period I got working on something else that I really enjoyed a lot more. The funny thing is everyone found out due to NYCC, but I was never going to go to that as I moved to LA." Josh reassures me that "I founded the company and wish everyone the best." We look forward to finding out whatever your new thing is, Josh…