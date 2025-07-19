Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: alex de campi, judge death

Judge Death Mega-Special In Rebellion's October 2025 Lunar Solicits

Judge Death Mega-Special by Alex de Campi, Lauren Beukes, Dale Halvorsen, Antony Johnston, Kek-W, Alex Worley, Leigh Gallagher, Lee Carter, and Mark Sexton in Rebellion's October 2025 Lunar Solicits

There may be a split again between Diamond and Lunar Distributors again, this month, when it comes to Rebellion's October 2025 solicits and solicitations, as the Lunar listings don't include the periodicals such as 2000AD or Judge Dredd Megazine. Might Rebellion and Lunar not yet have found a way to distribute those titles printed in the UK effectively to the USA yet? Updates as we have them, here's what the Diamond listings were looking like last month for comparison. But we do get a Judge Death Mega-Special and a Complete Full Tilt Boogie, which means that even without her new strip listed in 2000AD, it's a big Rebellion month for writer and former Bleeding Cool columnist Alex De Campi.

Judge Death Mega-Special 2025

WRITTEN BY: ALEX DE CAMPI, LAUREN BEUKES, DALE HALVORSEN, ANTONY JOHNSTON, KEK-W, ALEX WORLEY

ILLUSTRATED BY: LEIGH GALLAGHER, LEE CARTER, MARK SEXTON

COVER ART BY: BRIAN BOLLAND

NOVEMBER 26, 2025 | TEEN+ | 48 PAGES | FULL-COLOUR | $8.99 | HORROR SC

Greetingssss! Celebrating 45 years since Judge Dredd's immortal enemy, Judge Death, first arrived in comics – he's back! And he's joined by the rest of the Dark Judges for a Mega-Special showcasing Death's undead crew in gloriously gory glory! Featuring new stories from Lauren Beukes, Alex de Campi, Leigh Gallagher, Antony Johnston and more, this is a birthday party you'll never forget – and featuring an all-new cover from Judge Death's original creator, Brian Bolland! All-new tales of terror starring Judge Dredd's ultimate nemesis!

*ADVANCE SOLICIT* | COVER BY 'THE KILLING JOKE'S BRIAN BOLLAND

Judge Dredd by Brian Bolland: Masterpiece Edition

WRITTEN BY: JOHN WAGNER, ALAN GRANT

ILLUSTRATED BY: BRIAN BOLLAND

COVER ART BY: BRIAN BOLLAND

OCTOBER 1, 2025 | TEEN | BLACK AND WHITE | SCIENCE-FICTION

Acclaimed as one of the greatest artists of his generation for his work on such titles as Camelot 3000 and Batman: The Killing Joke, Brian Bolland's work on Judge Dredd helped catapult both the series and Bolland himself to international acclaim. Includes pages from the Judge Dredd epics; The Cursed Earth, The Day the Law Died, The Judge Child Quest, and Bolland's masterpiece Judge Death Lives. Also included is a gallery of covers ranging from 2000 AD to the Judge Dredd reprints published by Eagle Comics which brought Brian to the attention of American readers and show off Bolland's inventiveness and sardonic humour.

*PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED*

The Art of Carlos Ezquerra

WRITTEN BY: VARIOUS

ILLUSTRATED BY: CARLOS EZQUERRA

COVER ART BY: CARLOS EZQUERRA

SEPTEMBER 10, 2022 | TEEN | PARTIAL COLOUR | SCIENCE-FICTION | HC | 240 PAGES | $34.99

An often unsung titan of the industry, Carlos Ezquerra's influence has been as broad as his artwork was inimitable. His co-creation of Judge Dredd and powerful work on Strontium Dog alone helped establish 2000 AD as a powerhouse and him as a comics master. When he passed away unexpectedly in 2018, comics was robbed of one of its most vibrant, dynamic and powerful talents, yet his legacy is almost unparalleled in the industry. Publishing as part of 2000 AD's 45th anniversary celebrations, this 240-page hardcover collection spans half a century of his comic work and is ideal for both long-time fans and those looking to discover his work for themselves, from his early art to his greatest creation, Judge Dredd.

*PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED*

The Art of Judge Dredd by Jock

WRITTEN BY: JOCK, MICHAEL MOLCHER

ILLUSTRATED BY: JOCK

COVER ART BY: JOCK

OCTOBER 22, 2025 | TEEN | 224 PAGES | FULL COLOUR | $49.99 | ART BOOK HC

Jock is a highly influential stylist, an in-demand film poster artist, and one of the most respected comic artists working in the medium. Collecting sketches, layouts, and final unlettered artwork, The Art of Judge Dredd by Jock illustrates the artist's processes across sequential and concept art, including his character designs for 2012's Dredd. From his earliest work to his latest 2000 AD covers, this book showcases the artistic evolution of one of the modern masters of comic art. A FASCINATING INSIGHT INTO THE EVOLUTION OF ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN COMIC ARTISTS. SHOWCASES ORIGINAL SKETCHES AND LAYOUTS ALONGSIDE THE FINAL COMIC ART. FEATURING CONCEPT ARTWORK FROM THE DREDD FILM. Glimpse inside the studio of a comics master.

Judge Dredd: One-Eyed Jacks

WRITTEN BY: KENNETH KIEMAND

ILLUSTRATED BY: ANNA READMAN, KEIREN MCKEOWN, IAN RICHARDSON

COVER ART BY: LAURENCE CAMPBELL

OCTOBER 22, 2025 | TEEN+ | 112 PAGES | FULL COLOUR | $24.99

Mega-City One, 2145 AD. This vast urban hell on the east coast of post-apocalyptic North America is home to over 200 million citizens. Crime is rampant, and stemming the tide of chaos are the Judges. Toughest of them all is Judge Dredd – he is the Law! Dredd and Rico investigate a link between 1970s New York and the twenty-second century after antique items start to turn up in the 'Big Meg.' A trip back to the 'Big Apple' sets Dredd on course to come face-to-face with New York's toughest cop, Jack McBane and an undercover cop with a familiar surname – Eartha Fargo… A FIRST TIME CROSSOVER BETWEEN TWO OF JOHN WAGNER'S GREATEST CREATIONS, JUDGE DREDD AND ONE-EYED JACK. A PIVOTAL STORY THAT REVEALS MORE ABOUT DREDD'S FASCINATING BLOODLINE AND HISTORY. PERFECT FOR FANS OF 1970S COP AND CRIME MOVIES, SUCH AS DIRTY HARRY, TAXI DRIVER, FOXY BROWN AND THE FRENCH CONNECTION. "Pure comics' gold… crazy surreal warped war." – Den of Geek

OFFERED AGAIN: MODERN JUDGE DREDD SCIENCE-FICTION TPB

Judge Dredd: The Small House

WRITTEN BY: ROB WILLIAMS

ILLUSTRATED BY: HENRY FLINT

COVER ART BY: HENRY FLINT

OCTOBER 1, 2025 | TEEN+ | FULL COLOUR | SCIENCE-FICTION | TPB | 144 PAGES | $24.99

The critically-acclaimed and fan-lauded latest Judge Dredd tale which sent shockwaves through the universe and Mark Millar called "one of the best runs ever!" Everything is at stake and no-one is safe – in the critically-acclaimed storyline from Rob Williams and Henry Flint, Judge Dredd and his team of hand-picked allies finally takes on the nefarious Judge Smiley, Mega-City One's behind-the-scenes manipulator – but who will be left standing at the end? And with tensions with Chief Judge Hershey at breaking point, has Dredd finally met his match?

*PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED*

Judge Dredd: A Better World

WRITTEN BY: ROB WILLIAMS, ARTHUR WYATT

ILLUSTRATED BY: HENRY FLINT, JAKE LYNCH, BOO COOK

COVER ART BY: HENRY FLINT

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | TEEN+ | FULL COLOUR | SCIENCE-FICTION | TPB | 96 PAGES | $12.99

Judge Maitland has a plan to lower the crime rate of Mega-City One: divesting funds from the Justice Department into education and services that would benefit the average citizen. She is given one year to improve one sector of Mega-City One; one year to succeed, and create a better world. But when her plan begins to work, and the Justice Department decides to roll it out over ten more sectors, citizens like vid-news mogul Robert Glenn and Judge Hernandez – who have a vested interest in keeping the status quo – step in to spoil the experiment using whatever means are at their disposal. Writers Rob Williams and Arthur Wyatt, with artist Henry Flint, craft a taut political thriller that challenges readers to reassess what they think of the world of Dredd.

*PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED*

The Complete Full Tilt Boogie

WRITTEN BY: ALEX DE CAMPI

ILLUSTRATED BY: EDUARDO OCANA

COVER ART BY: EDUARDO OCANA

OCTOBER 22, 2025 | MIDDLE GRADE | 192 PAGES | FULL-COLOUR | $27.99

Out in the deep reaches of the cosmos, teenager Tee – together with her grandmother and a cat (called cat!) – is a wannabe bounty hunter operating from her patched-together spaceship, the Full Tilt Boogie. After rescuing the Luxine Prince Ifan from his debtors' prison, Tee finds herself on the run from various new enemies, including sacred knights and a deadly Anubite warrior, as war and unrest spread across the universe. This thrilling love letter to space anime sagas includes the complete run of the strip which originally appeared in the pages of 2000 AD. A STUNNING STAND-ALONE ALL-AGES SPACE OPERA OF FOUND FAMILY AND INTERGALACTIC TRAVEL FROM EISNER-AWARD NOMINATED WRITER ALEX DE CAMPI (ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR) AND ARTIST EDUARDO OCAÑA (MESSIAH COMPLEX). PERFECT FOR YOUNGER READERS WHO LOVE STAR WARS AND ANIME! "Saga meets Avatar The Last Airbender" – The Hollywood Reporter

OFFERED AGAIN: SPACE OPERA SCIENCE-FICTION TPB

The Ballad of Halo Jones Full Colour Omnibus Edition

WRITTEN BY: ALAN MOORE

ILLUSTRATED BY: IAN GIBSON, BABARA NOSENZO

COVER ART BY: IAN GIBSON

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | TEEN | FC HC | 224 PAGES | $49.99 | SCIENCE-FICTION

Halo Jones is bored. Trapped in The Hoop, a futuristic world where jobs are scarce and excitement non-existent, Halo sets out to see the galaxy any way she can and to rewrite her destiny. From drudge work on a glamorous cruise liner, to serving in a brutal war zone, Halo experiences love and loss and she grows up into the woman who will change the course of the galaxy's history. Radical and revolutionary, Alan Moore (Watchmen, V for Vendetta) and Ian Gibson's (Star Wars: Boba Fett Adventures) ground-breaking feminist space opera and science fiction classic in a full colour omnibus for the first time.

*PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED*

Brink Book One

WRITTEN BY: DAN ABNETT

ILLUSTRATED BY: I.N.J. CULBARD

COVER ART BY: I.N.J. CULBARD

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | TEEN+ | FC TPB | 96 PAGES | $17.99 | SCIENCE-FICTION

In the late 21st century the remains of the human race are crammed into the Habitats: vast artificial space stations; hotbeds for crime and madness policed by private security firms. When a routine drug bust goes wrong, no-nonsense Investigator Bridget Kurtis finds herself in a life or death struggle with a new sect of cultists. But evidence begins to point to something far more sinister going on behind the scenes… The first series of the atmospheric, sci-fi thriller described by The Hollywood Reporter as "The Expanse meets True Detective" from Dan Abnett and I.N.J. Culbard.

*PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED*

The Out

WRITTEN BY: DAN ABNETT

ILLUSTRATED BY: MARK HARRISON

COVER ART BY: MARK HARRISON

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | TEEN+ | FC TPB | 144 PAGES | $25.95 | SCIENCE-FICTION

Cyd Finlea is a photo-journalist working for the publishers Neographic. It has been a decade since she left Earth and travelled to into the deepest recesses of outer space – otherwise known as THE OUT. Her encounters include meetings with strange alien societies and ex-pat humans, an experience that she shares with her trusty sentient backpack… This exciting, first volume introduces a brand new world introduced recently in the pages of 2000 AD, with an intriguing new female lead brilliantly executed by writer Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy) and featuring the inventive visuals of Mark Harrison.

*PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED*

