Jumpscare #4 Preview: Slasher Meets Sympathy in Series Finale

Jumpscare #4 brings the horror series to a bloody conclusion as our slasher-hero faces monstrous cultists and discovers some monsters need saving too.

Prisoner of a monstrous cult of Leviathan worshippers, Jumpscare unleashes the full fury of her horror movie powers! But she is not the only captive the Dismal Concordat has imprisoned. And what's our slasher-turned-hero to do when she discovers some monsters are victims, too?• Series finale!

Jumpscare #4

by Cullen Bunn & Danny Luckert, cover by Jim Campbell

Prisoner of a monstrous cult of Leviathan worshippers, Jumpscare unleashes the full fury of her horror movie powers! But she is not the only captive the Dismal Concordat has imprisoned. And what's our slasher-turned-hero to do when she discovers some monsters are victims, too?• Series finale!

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.21"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 04, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801355900411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

