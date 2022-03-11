June X-Men Solicits: Emma Frost Does Marilyn, A Knight of X WILL DIE

To promote a second Hellfire Gala and the next Marvel super-mega-crossover event, Emma Frost recreates Marilyn Monroe's iconic Playboy spread, though with red satin sheets strategically covering everything up. This isn't a Marvel Max title, after all. Marvel has released the full solicits for X-Men comics shipping in June, bolstering the few released earlier this week as part of the Judgment Day super-mega-crossover event solicits. Another notable bit of news: someone in Knights of X will kick the bucket in June… and since it happens in Otherworld, this time, death may actually matter! Well, on the level it does in non-X-Men comics. Which is still not a lot. But more than in the current X-books.

Check out the solicits below:

X-MEN #12

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 6/1 Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz present the grand climax to the Krakoan X-Men's first year in X-MEN #12! On the eve of the Hellfire Gala, threats have closed in on the X-Men from all sides. The secret machinations of Doctor Stasis, the terror of Gameworld, even the threat of the X-Men's own secrets getting out…it's all led to this!

X-FORCE #29

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 6/1 In Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill's X-FORCE #29, X-Force make their last stand AGAINST KRAKOA, THE ISLAND THAT KILLS LIKE A MAN! As Cerebrax captures and turns the mutants' powers against them, it sets its sights on the biggest mutant of all — Krakoa itself! A fight this big is going to take all the power X-Force can muster… and the true Omega to live up to his potential!

WOLVERINE #22

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 6/15 Wolverine runs out of allies to trust in Benjamin Percy and Adam Kubert's WOLVERINE #22. Wolverine is trapped in an adamantium prison, and it's probably Deadpool's fault. But the betrayal of Maverick stings worst of all! Just what is so valuable in that briefcase that it pits mutant against mutant…against C.I.A.?

KNIGHTS OF X #3

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

On Sale 6/22 Mutantkind's great Otherworld quest is in jeopardy in Tini Howard and Bob Quinn's KNIGHTS OF X #3. Gambit and his team gain a momentary victory over the Furies in Crooked Market, but as the group is hit by another wave of attacks by Merlyn's army, Rachel Summers' connection with Captain Britain is severed before she can call in reinforcements. In Sevalith, the Captain and her team face off against blood thirsty vampires as they seek out a lethal potential ally. Their quest required ten knights to begin, but no one said anything about the end. A knight dies here – and the hateful quest goes on.

MARAUDERS #4

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by ELEONORA CARLINI

Cover by KAEL NGU

On Sale 6/22 Meet the FIRST GENERATION OF MUTANTKIND in Steve Orlando and Eleonora Carlini's MARAUDERS #4. The Marauders have gotten some jailbreak mixed into their heist! Pryde and her crew might've convinced Xandra to confront the Shi'ar's crimes against mutantkind together, but the fanatical Kin Crimson are ready to defend those secrets to the death. What hidden truths and horrors does the Shi'ar Chronicle hold? Deep in a pandimensional prison lies the answer – but will it unite two societies in progress, or destroy them both?

X-MEN RED #4

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUANN CABAL, ANDRÉS GENOLET, and MORE

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 6/22 Al Ewing teams up with Juann Cabal, Andrés Genolet, and more for a harsh lesson about the Martian way of death in X-MEN RED #4! Recent revelations threaten to profoundly alter the Destiny of X – and Arakko isn't immune from the fallout! With the clock ticking down to interstellar war, Storm faces a Galactic Illuminati… Magneto attends a meeting of his own that might decide both their fates… and Roberto Da Costa ponders a recent return from the grave alongside the strangest guest star of all!

IMMORTAL X-MEN #4

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 6/29 Kieron Gillen teams up with artist Michele Bandini for a Hellfire Gala story ripe with drama, revelations, and betrayal from a shocking uninvited guest in IMMORTAL X-MEN #4! Emma Frost will do anything to protect the children, including the metaphorical child that is the Hellfire Gala. Last year's was a fantastic success. She would not like it if someone ruined the second. She would not like it at all… The events of this year's HELLFIRE GALA will lead directly into Gillen and Valerio Schiti's A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, the next Marvel Comics crossover epic launching this summer. Stay tuned next week for more HELLFIRE GALA announcements.

LEGION OF X #3

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 6/29 Nightcrawler's squad faces a divine threat in Si Spurrier and Jan Bazaldua's LEGION OF X #3. An Arakkii fugitive god is lurking somewhere in the shadows of Krakoa, and Weaponless Zsen must track them down or face destruction at the hands of the terrifying Ora Serrata. After hitting a number of dead ends, Zsen and Nightcrawler turn to the astral plane for answers. Meanwhile, Pixie lures the Skinjacker out of hiding with the help of Juggernaut and… Dr. Strange?!

NEW MUTANTS #27

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by ROD REIS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 6/29 Fall into the looking glass in Vita Ayala and Rod Reis' NEW MUTANTS #27. With her Soulsword shattered, Magik spirals into unfamiliar territory as she confronts her legacy in Limbo – dragging Mirage and Wolfsbane down with her! And while Magik faces the demons of her past, present, and future… Madelyne Pryor inches closer to the throne.