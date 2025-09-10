Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Junie B. Jones, print run

Junie B. Jones & A Little Monkey Business Gets 200,000 Print Run

Junie B. Jones And A Little Monkey Business graphic novel gets a 200,000 print run from Random House

Junie B. Jones and a Little Monkey Business: The Graphic Novel by Honie Beam, Barbara Park, and Colleen AF Venable is being published by Random House and has a print run of 200,000 copies.

Junie B. Jones and a Little Monkey Business: The Graphic Novel – September 30, 2025 by Colleen AF Venable, Barbara Park, Honie Beam

Laugh out loud with the #1 New York Times bestselling Junie B. Jones—now starring in "a dynamic new graphic ­novel series that stays true to the curious, ­energetic Junie of years past" (School Library Journal, starred review). "Hilarious. Barbara Park makes reading fun."—Dav Pilkey, creator of Dog Man. Junie B. is NOT happy about a new baby in the family—until her grandma tells her he's the cutest little monkey ever. A monkey brother? Now that's exciting! Junie B. Jones is going to have a new baby at her house. Only that is not a very good surprise. Because babies smell like P.U. (Junie B. smelled one once). But good news! Grandma Miller tells Junie B. the new baby is a little monkey! Now Junie B.'s two bestest friends are giving her everything they own just to see him. And guess what else? Maybe she can bring him to school on Pet Day! With over seventy-five million books sold and more than thirty years as a beloved favorite, Junie B. is coming to graphic novels with fun, full-color adaptations that give kids even more ways to laugh—and read—with Junie B. Jones! Look for Junie B. Jones and the Stupid Smelly Bus: The Graphic Novel—available now!

Junie B. Jones is a children's book series originally written by Barbara Park and illustrated by Denise Brunkus, published by Random House from 1992 to 2013 about aan "almost six-year-old" Junie B. Jones and her adventures in kindergarten and first grade. A total of 31 Junie B. Jones books have been published. The series came in at #71 on the American Library Association's list of the Top 100 Banned or Challenged Books from 2000 to 2009 over "poor social values taught by the books, and Junie B. Jones not being considered a good role model due to her mouthiness, bad spelling, and grammar." And now, even worse, it's a comic book! 200,000 of them as well!

