Jurassic League #2 Preview: Dino-Batman Threatens a Child

In this preview of Jurassic League #2, where the Justice League are all Dino-Rachels, Dino-Batman's demeanor isn't much different than regular Batman's. Check out the preview below.

JURASSIC LEAGUE #2

DC Comics

0422DC155

0422DC156 – Jurassic League #2 Mike Perkins Cover – $4.99

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

Bizzarosaur has invaded Supersaur's home village, and now the super-powered sauropod must defend his home and the humans who have raised him since his arrival on Earth. But will he be strong enough to defeat this strange foe, or will he need the help of Wonderdon and Batsaur, who are both converging on his location? A whole new Trinity assembles for the first time in this adventure that will need to be seen to be believed!

In Shops: 6/14/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.