Jurassic League, Death Dealer, Hulk/Thor, Grim, Moon Knight PrintWatch

PrintWatch: Grim #1, the premiere issue of the new ongoing comic book series from Stephanie Phillips, Flaviano, Rico Renzi and Tom Napolitano, has sold out of the second printing at the distributor level and will now go to a third printing, featuring a Flavciano cover, for the 15th of June, two weeks after the second printing ships.

Jessica Harrow is dead. But her journey has only just begun! Discover the world of the afterlife, where Jessica has been recruited as a Reaper, tasked with ferrying countless souls to their final destination. But unlike the rest of the Reapers, she has no memory of what killed her and put her into this predicament. In order to unravel the mystery of her own demise, she'll have to solve an even bigger one – where is the actual GRIM REAPER?

PrintWatch: The Jurassic League #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson and Juan Gedeon returns to press for a second printing, for the 14th of June, the same day as The Jurassic League #2, with a new cover by Gedeon, with the same art featured in a 1:25 foil virgin variant.

JURASSIC LEAGUE #1 Second Printing Cvr A Juan Gedeon

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A/CA) Juan Gedeon

You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Tyrannosaurus rex dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers' hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait…what? Okay, maybe you don't know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new—yet older than time—adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before!

In-Store Date: 6/14/2022

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has second printings for Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1, Captain America: Symbol Of Truth #1, Hulk Vs Thor: Banner Of War Alpha #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1 2ND PTG SILVA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR229450

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi (A/CA) R. B. Silva

Sam Wilson picks up the shield once more – and enters a world of trouble! Following a lead from Misty Knight, Sam intercepts a mysterious group hijacking what appears to be an empty train. As he digs deeper, he discovers that the plot may be connected to a crucial piece of Captain America history…and, surprisingly, Wakanda. The world is ready for two Captain Americas – but is Sam Wilson ready for what comes next? Acclaimed writer Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS, Riot Baby) teams with Stormbreaker R.B. Silva (POWERS OF X, INFERNO, FANTASTIC FOUR) to open a thrilling new chapter of CAPTAIN AMERICA history!

RATED T+

Final Orders Due: May 22, 2022

HULK VS THOR BANNER WAR ALPHA #1 2ND PTG COCCOLO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR229451

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

Hulk and Thor have both undergone massive changes recently, but one thing remains constant – their heated rivalry! When mysterious circumstances bring them into conflict once more, will the God of Thunder be able to triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage?

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of both characters, this epic five-part crossover between the THOR and HULK series starts here in this oversized Alpha issue, brought to you by creators Donny Cates and Martin Coccolo! Key mysteries from both series will be revealed, as well as shocking consequences for the future of both characters! (Continued in May's THOR #25 and HULK #7!)

RATED T+

Final Orders Due: May 22, 2022

HULK VS THOR BANNER WAR ALPHA #1 2ND PTG 25 COPY FRANK SKTCH – 1:25 sketch cover by Gary Frank.

MARVEL COMICS

MAR229453

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Various (A) Chris Bachalo, Various (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

A BLOOD MOON RISES – AND ITS CONTENTS ARE BLACK, WHITE & RED!

A bevy of comicdom's finest creators put their mark upon the Fist of Khonshu in stories depicted in stark black, white and blood-red! Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo introduce the all-different Moon Knight of the future! Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés tell a Moon Knight adventure in reverse!

And Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande team the white-clad crusader up with the Amazing Spider-Man for a harrowing night of adventure!

PARENTAL ADVISORY

PrintWatch: Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 by Mitch Iverson and Stefano Martino from Opus Comcis gets a second printing, limited to 5000 copies.

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #1 2ND PTG (MR)

OPUS COMICS

MAR229340

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Stefano Martino (CA) Frank Frazetta

Frank Frazetta's legendary creation DEATH DEALER returns to life in collaboration with Frazetta Girls! Mitch Iverson (DOTA: Dragon's Blood), Stefano Martino (Stranger Things) and Luis Antonio Delgado (TMNT) bring you the first salvo in a major launch of new, related titles featuring characters envisioned by the Godfather of fantasy art! This special second printing is limited to 5,000 copies and features a rarely seen ink drawing of the Death Dealer by the creator himself!In Shops: Jun 08, 2022 Final Orders Due: May 23, 2022 SRP: $4.99