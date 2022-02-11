Justice League #72 Preview: Visions of Shazadam

Zatanna and Doctor Fate are both having the same dreams about Shazadam in this preview of Justice League #72, and it's a lot less sexy than you're thinking. Unless you like dreams where you're being totally dominated by Shazadams awesome powe– you know what, yeah, we see it now. It is sexy after all. Check out the preview below.
JUSTICE LEAGUE #72
DC Comics
1121DC067
1121DC068 – JUSTICE LEAGUE #72 CVR B ARIEL OLIVETTI CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Yanick Paquette
The Royal Flush Gang has hatched one of the most elaborate plans in the history of the DC Universe, and now we know that all of it was a prelude to the crime of this and maybe even the next century. What in the Multiverse could the Royal Flush Gang be after? How does it connect to Black Adam's trial? Find out here!
In Shops: 2/15/2022
SRP: $4.99
