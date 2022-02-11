Justice League #72 Preview: Visions of Shazadam

Zatanna and Doctor Fate are both having the same dreams about Shazadam in this preview of Justice League #72, and it's a lot less sexy than you're thinking. Unless you like dreams where you're being totally dominated by Shazadams awesome powe– you know what, yeah, we see it now. It is sexy after all. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #72

DC Comics

1121DC067

1121DC068 – JUSTICE LEAGUE #72 CVR B ARIEL OLIVETTI CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Yanick Paquette

The Royal Flush Gang has hatched one of the most elaborate plans in the history of the DC Universe, and now we know that all of it was a prelude to the crime of this and maybe even the next century. What in the Multiverse could the Royal Flush Gang be after? How does it connect to Black Adam's trial? Find out here!

In Shops: 2/15/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.