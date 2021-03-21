Justice League Beats Thor in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Brian Bendis and David Marquez are back together for Justice League and, Shazadam or not, top the charts in a week without X-Men or Batman, pushing aside Donny Cates and Nic Klein on Thor. Notably the early signs of Star Wars War Of The Bounty Hunters is pushing up those sales, Iron Man is getting quite the revival now, and Walking Dead is still doing very well for just a reprint…

Justice League #59 Thor #13 X-Force #18 Nightwing #78 King In Black Spider-Man #1 Sword #4 Iron Man #7 Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #10 Walking Dead Deluxe #11 Superman: Red and Blue #1

Who had this to say…

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore: Six for Marvel, three for DC, one for Image in tis week's charts. Walking Dead Deluxe continues to generate solid numbers, breaking into our top ten with its 11th issue–a rarity for a reprint series, even one that adds color to the original black-and-white.

Ssalefish Comics: Justice League may have gotten in the top spot by virtue of Bendis writing it alone but it stands head and shoulders over the rest of the books in sales because of the Snyder Cut covers which I saw a lot of people picking up extra copies of. Donny Cates always sells big on his books so Thor got the number 2 spot. I've already had to reorder Nightwing because of the demand. People love Nightwing as long as he's not Rick or a superspy and Tom Taylor's name got brought up over and over again by people who said they were coming back for the first time in a while.

Graham Crackers Comics: Bit of a dud this week. Cold wet, weather and no anchor title to pull customers in. With DC landing the #1 spot with BMB taking over Justice League, it's Marvel that landed the most spots on the top 10 with 6 to DC's 3. Nice to see Nightwing making the charts again – not sure why it took so long for DC to realize that fans wanted classic Nightwing back…

Rodman Comics: Spring break is being good to us this year. TMNT the Last Ronin Director's Cut 1 took the top spot for us. Biggest surprise in store? Justice League 59 almost did not make it into the top ten. Bendis being on the book hardly brought any new readers.

Notable sales:

Fantastic Four #52 CGC 7.0 $2,000 1st Black Panther, of course

Captain America #15 CGC 2.5 $2,200

