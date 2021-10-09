Justice League Last Ride #6 Preview: Batman Without Enough Prep Time

It's often been said that Batman could beat anyone else in a fight… provided he had enough prep time. But it seems he didn't have that in this preview of Justice League Last Ride #6, the penultimate issue of this mini-series, because he just totally got his ass kicked by Darkseid in this preview. Check it out below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #6 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0821DC123 – JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #6 (OF 7) CVR A DARICK ROBERTSON – $3.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson

The JUSTICE LEAGUE is stranded on an Apokolips that's deadlier than ever, with Earth in its crosshairs! And while the League battles with hordes and the clock, they're presented with the ultimate quandary—protect the galaxy's most ruthless bounty hunter LOBO, sacrifice him, or do something…more unspeakable! Even worse, they must do all of this while dealing with a TRAITOR IN THEIR MIDST! Will they be too late, since all roads lead…to Darkseid?

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $3.99

