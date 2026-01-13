Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Fitting Indian, Jyoti Chand, Tara Anand, Unsuitable

Jyoti Chand & Tara Anand's Follow Up Fitting Indian With Unsuitable

Jyoti Chand and Tara Anand's follow up their teen graphic novel Fitting Indian with Unsuitable for 2027

Social media influencer Jyoti Chand and comic book artist Tara Anand, creators of last year's debut teen graphic novel Fitting Indian, a coming-of-age story exploring South Asian heritage cultural identity, family expectations, mental health, and the impact of alcohol on teens, have just sold their second book together, Unsuitable is an upcoming graphic novel about three generations of Indian American women.

Jyoti Chand is an American author, social media influencer, comedian, and advocate for maternal mental health, self-care, and self-love, sharing content about motherhood, parenting, sobriety, and personal growth. She holds an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from Hamline University. Tara Anand is originally from Mumbai, now based in New York City and best known for her work in editorial illustration for The New Yorker, The New York Times, and the LA Times. In 2024, she received a gold medal at the Society of Illustrators' 66th Annual Awards, having earned a BFA in Illustration from the School of Visual Arts.

Calista Brill and Kiara Valdez, at 23rd Street, acquired world rights to Unsuitable from their agent, Chad W. Beckerman, at the CAT Agency, for publication in 2027. Ari Yarwood will edit. Macmillan Publishers publishes 23rd Street Books, a new imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for adults. Mark Siegel is the Vice President, Executive Editorial, and Creative Director for both First Second and 23rd Street Books and Editorial Director Calista Brill, who joined First Second in 2008.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Currently, it appears to be an infinite market that is being tapped into, creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

