Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land #4 Preview: Haunted By Daddy Issues

Dear readers, it's Friday night, and as promised in the sacred covenant between Bleeding Cool and you, we bring you Friday Night Previews, a marathon of previews of all the DC and Marvel comics coming out next week that screams: "Jude Terror will have to write fewer articles during the week thanks to this." A clickbait headline here, a snarky SEO-keyword-rich sentence or two there, and these previews are ready for your reading pleasure. Ka-Zar is haunted by Daddy Issues in this preview of Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land #4, the penultimate issue of this series. Check out the preview below.

Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land #4

by Zac Thompson & German Garcia & Alvaro Lopez, cover by Jesus Saiz

THE CHAMPION OF THE SAVAGE LAND IS NOT WHO YOU EXPECT! For years, Ka-Zar has thought himself the master of the Savage Land. Turns out he's only a tolerated guest…and not nearly as powerful as he believed. Domovoy's power grows as the land decays! When the Plunders discover the mysterious subterranean Cradle, they think they've found the answer. But what's born in the Cradle will bring only death…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 15, 2021 | 32 Pages | 75960609942900411

| Rated T+

3.99

