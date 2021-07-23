Kang The Conqueror Gets A Comic? Thank FOC It's Friday

Apologies for the bizarre She-Hulk auction e-mail that went out to the Thank FOC mailing list earlier today, it was a glitch at our end. Hopefully fixed now. So let's try again – Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

The NIB goes to print with NIB Secrets as "Cartoonists spill their secrets on CIA sex dolls, secret fathers, hidden nukes, gender identity, awkward straight people, racist tattoos, and more. Thirty cartoonists reveal it all!"

Killer Queens #1 launches from Dark Horse Comics by David M. Booher and Claudia Balboni, returnable for those who order 10 or more.

and returnable for those who order 10 or more. How did Bermuda #1 do? #2 is up with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 J Scott Campbell covers.

Echolands by J. H. Williams, Haden Blackman and Dave Stewart launches from Image Comics and it's returnable

and launches from Image Comics and it's returnable Also returnable is Second Chances #1 by Ricky Mammone and Max Bertolini, also launching from Image. But not a single variant cover.

and also launching from Image. But not a single variant cover. Warhammer 40K gets a new series launching, Sisters Battle, by Torunn Gronbekk and Edgar Salaza. And almost as many variants.

X-Men: Trial Of Magneto begins. But will the Scarlet Witch attend?

Marvel Comics is launching Kang The Conqueror #1, you all saw Loki, right? So many variants.

How did Moon Knight #1 do? #2 is up.

How did Barbarella #1 do? #2 is up.

DC Comics pushes out Batman Secret Files: Clownhunter, Superman Vs Lobo #1 with this 1:25 cover as well, by Philip Tan.

And this Wonder Woman: Black And Gold #4 1:25 cover by Janaina Medeiros as well…

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.