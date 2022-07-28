Karim Ahmad & David N. Gordillo's Divide in CEX October 2022 Solicits

Karim Ahmad and David N. Gordillo launch their new series Divide #1 in CEX Publishing's October 2022 solicits and solicitations. A publisher who also continue the retro Saga From A Doomed Universe, Sparks Of Chaos and more.

DIVIDE #1 (OF 2) CVR A GORDILLO

CEX PUBLISHING

AUG221300

AUG221301 – DIVIDE #1 (OF 2) CVR B GORDILLO – 6.99

(W) Karim Ahmad (A / CA) David N. Gordillo

When Salim is separated from his family and imprisoned with countless other Muslims and immigrants, he and his allies develop a plan to return home. But can they escape before this prison's supernatural secret consumes them all? Inspired by current events, this double-sized first issue of Divide brings you a monstrous and heart-rending story about the toll of divisive politicking and family separation!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 6.99

FOX & WILLOW CAME A HARPER HC VOL 01

CEX PUBLISHING

AUG221302

(W) Alison Pang (A / CA) Irma Ahmed

Just a meal and a place to sleep in the barn… When Jessa, the miller's daughter, offers simple comforts to Willow and Gideon in return for a bit of work, the runaway princess and her fox spirit companion are more than willing to take Jessa up on it. After all, being on the road has its dangers, and the respite while they search for answers to Gideon's cursed collar is more than welcome. But when the discovery of a murdered royal and a forsaken ghost comes to light, the two travelers realize they've stumbled into something far more sinister,

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SAGA OF A DOOMED UNIVERSE #2 (OF 3) CVR A REED

CEX PUBLISHING

AUG221303

AUG221304 – SAGA OF A DOOMED UNIVERSE #2 (OF 3) CVR B REED – 8.99

AUG221305 – SAGA OF A DOOMED UNIVERSE #2 (OF 3) CVR C REED – 8.99

AUG221306 – SAGA OF A DOOMED UNIVERSE #2 (OF 3) CVR D REED – 8.99

(W) Scott Reed (A / CA) Scott Reed

The Bronze-Age of comics ends here! It's 1984, and Earth's greatest hero, Masked Champion, finds himself powerless against this impending apocalypse. Meanwhile, original series creator Burt Colt highjacks everyone's plans, as he uncovers the horrifying reality behind this story!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 8.99

SPARKS OF CHAOS #3 (OF 3) CVR A MAKAROV (MR)

CEX PUBLISHING

AUG221307

AUG221308 – SPARKS OF CHAOS #3 (OF 3) CVR B MALYSHEV – 7.99

AUG221309 – SPARKS OF CHAOS #3 (OF 3) CVR C MALYSHEV – 7.99

(W) Temur Schelm (A) Alexander Malyshev (CA) Alex Makarov

We've reached the end! But the end of what? Of the story? Of the Demigods? Of humanity's creativity? Or maybe the end of the Monogod's reign? Dionysus, can you save us? Featuring interconnected A Covers in the style of a Greek vase, each oversized issue contains 48 pages of Gods and Monsters battling for the fate of our world!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 7.99

