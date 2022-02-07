Kate Wheeler's Team Trash: A Time Traveler's Guide to Sustainability

Team Trash: A Time Traveler's Guide to Sustainability is a new graphic novel written and drawn by Kate Wheeler and co-written by Trent Huntington. To be published as part of the Books for a Better Earth program, the graphic novel features science fair partners whose project about trash and recycling brings them up close and personal to humanity's changing approach to sustainability. Mary Cash at Holiday House has bought world rights and Team Trash: A Time Traveler's Guide to Sustainability will be published for summer for 2023. Kate Wheeler's agent Jennifer Mattson of Andrea Brown Literary Agency represented her in the deal, and Huntington was unagented.

Kate Wheeler, formerly known as Katie, is a cartoonist based in Seattle, WA. She's a frequent contributor to The Nib and The Washington Post. Her illustrations and comics have been featured in Shameless Magazine, Bravery Magazine, The America Library Association Magazine, Real Change and many other publications.

​Holiday House is the first American publishing house founded with the purpose of publishing only children's books. Based in New York, it has aimed to gather together talented authors and illustrators and to publish quality books that entertain, enlighten, and educate children. The logo of the Holiday House little boy is by Ernest H. Shepard, the illustrator of The Wind in the Willows and the Winnie the Pooh books, and comes from Holiday House's original edition of The Reluctant Dragon by Kenneth Grahame. Andrea Brown Literary Agency has become a familiar name to Bleeding Cool, a mid-sized agency specializing in children's and adult literature, celebrating thousands of titles sold since their founding in August 1981. They are headquartered in Northern California and also have offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Orlando, and Denver.