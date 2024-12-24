Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, kathleen gros

Kathleen Gros' Birdie Marigold & The Mini-Golf Mystery Graphic Novel

Kathleen Gros' sells world English rights to her new middle-grade graphic nobel, Birdie Marigold And The Mini-Golf Mystery

Birdie Marigold and the Mini-Golf Mystery is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Kathleen Gros about a girl who moves into her late great-aunt's mansion and uncovers a mystery decades in the making. Alyssa Miele at HarperCollins/Quill Tree Books has bought the world English rights to Birdie Marigold and the Mini-Golf Mystery in an exclusive submission. Birdie Marigold and the Mini-Golf Mystery will be published in the summer of 2027, and Kathleen Gros' agent, Elizabeth Bennett, at Transatlantic Agency, negotiated the sale.

Her debut adult graphic novel, I Hated You In High School, will be published on the 15th of April 2025 by Andrews McMeel. Kathleen Gros describes it as "A queer twist on an enemies-to-lovers romance. It's all about being in your 20s, wondering what you're doing with your life, and trying to heal from past mistakes."

I Hated You in High School Paperback – April 15, 2025

by Kathleen Gros

Tessa hasn't spoken to Olive in ten years and she's not about to start now…readers will delight in this enemies-to-lovers graphic novel with a queer twist: I Hated You in High School. Struggling 20-something Tessa has a dead-end job as a barista and the dream of a creative career that never quite seems to take off. When the coffee shop where she works goes out of business, she's able to visit her parents for the first time in years. Arriving at her family home, she discovers that her parents have rented out the basement apartment to her high school nemesis, Olive Virtue. Old wounds resurface during Tessa's stay, but an accident that traps them in the attic forces them to face their past and think about their future. I Hated You in High School is an enemies-to-lovers story inspired by classic romantic movies—with a queer twist. Author and illustrator Kathleen Gros has expanded her short story webcomic into a beautiful tale of love and learning.

A week before, her next middle-grade graphic novel, Carousel Summer will also be published on the 8th of April 2025.

Carousel Summer Paperback – April 8, 2025

by Kathleen Gros

For twelve-year-old Lucy Stulligross, a boring summer without her best friend turns into an unexpected coming-of-age journey of firsts. Perfect for fans of Kayla Miller and Jarad Greene. With her best friend away at camp, tons of chores to do, and her dad always on her case for being such a tomboy, Lucy is dreading summer. That is, until Milforth's plan to revive an old carousel for the town's 150th anniversary brings artist Ray and her daughter, Anaïs, to town. Anaïs is smart, funny, and easy to talk to, and Lucy—who's used to being judged for her looks and interests—finally feels at ease in her own skin. And she thinks she may feel something for Anaïs, too. Leading up to Milforth's big birthday, tensions begin rising with locals, thanks to a shifty development company trying to overrun the town. Things also come to a breaking point at home, when Lucy butts heads with her dad over how she wants to express herself as a girl. Can Lucy find the courage to be true to who she is? She's got the whole summer to find out…

Kathleen Gros is a cartoonist living in Vancouver, BC, and previous graphic novel work includes Anne: An Adaptation of Anne of Green Gables (Sort Of), Jo: An Adaptation of Little Women (Sort Of), Last Night at Wyrmwood High and the webcomic Lunar Maladies. She graduated with a BFA in Illustration from Emily Carr University of Art and Design in 2015 & teaches comics in the Continuing Studies program at Langara.

