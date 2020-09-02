Keanu Reeves' Comic BRZRKR Kickstarts $300,000+ in 24 Hours

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported that the Kickstarter crowdfunder for the Keanu Reeves comic books BRZRKR had launched. It seems to have done rather well. At the time of writing, the crowdfundeder has raised $311,451 from 3,164 backers with 29 days to go. Which means they have burnt through three stretch goals and are going to have to come up with some more. But one of them makes for interesting reading for cheapskates.

The three stretch goals currently surpassed include giving every customer a digital edition of each volume of the 3 BRZRKR graphic novels as they are released digitally in other markets.

The BRZRKR digital art pack so fans can incorporate BRZRKR into their phone background/lock screen, computer wallpapers, video conference (Zoom) backgrounds, and social media icons and cover images.

And each pre-order level above $50 will receive an exclusive 7"x10" art print on cardstock and feature a unique piece of art, perfect for framing. The image on this print will be different than the exclusive print that comes with the "Platinum Immortal" edition and will ship with each customer's copy of BRZRKR Volume 1 graphic novel.

Did you spot the interesting loophole? It's the first one. Every customer gets a digital edition of every volume. Whether you have donated $50… or as I just did $1. The international shipping means it makes much more sense for me to buy the comic books when published – but one dollar for the full series digitally and officially? I'll… well, I'll buy that for a dollar.

Here's the recently revealed Rafael Grampa cover for issue 3.

BRZRKR is the first comic book and graphic novel series from the iconic Keanu Reeves, who makes his comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Justice League of America), superstar artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated colorist Bill Crabtree (BPRD), and letterer Clem Robins (Hellboy) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages. Interior art by Ron Garney & Bill Crabtree. All art shown during campaign is not final and subject to change. Final product may differ slightly from what is shown.

The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.