Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: keenspot, Mark Spears, mike deodato

Keenspot's June 2026 Full Solicits With Mark Spears And Mike Deodato

Keenspot's June 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations, with Mark Spears' Monsters, Mike Deodato's Jane Warriors, and Killer Pimp #1

Article Summary Mark Spears' Monsters #0 returns in a deluxe remastered edition featuring new covers and a dark Clown Town tale

Mike Deodato's classic Jade Warriors is revived for 2026, promising dragons, assassins, and epic action

Pimp Killer #1 launches, following LA Jones as she hunts down notorious pimps in gritty Hollywood

Keenspot's June 2026 comics lineup also includes new issues of Maid Cafe, Strength & Ash, and Robot + Girl

Keenspot's June 2026 solicits and solicitations include a few surprises, the Mark Spears' Monsters Free Comic Book Day title from 2025, being "deluxe-remastered" as Mark Spears' Monsters #0, then Mike Deodato's nineties hit Jade Warriors being revived for 2026, as well as the launch of Pimp Killer #1 by Ghezal Omar, Kayden Phoenix and Ahyan Hayrula…

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #0 DELUXE EDITION (ONE SHOT)

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

Take a first-class trip to Clown Town in this deluxe remastered edition of the Mark Spears Monsters #0 FCBD 2025 special, featuring six all new covers! A young girl meets a mysterious clown who promises to take her to the wondrous Clown Town. But beneath the painted face lies a far darker truth, and the road there may lead straight into a nightmare. $5.99 6/3/2026

JADE WARRIORS #1

(W) David Campiti, Michael Buckley (A/CA) Mike Deodato

Eisner Award-winning Mike Deodato's JADE WARRIORS comes to Keenspot! In an alternate history of Japan, dragons created its islands from which they ruled the world. Warriors defeated them and claimed the islands as their own. But they were petty heroes, and others saw past them to prepare for the dragons' return. Wives and daughters invoked rituals in service to the dragons; over time, they became powerful weapons, an elite assassins' guild, Jade Warriors in service of the Yakuza — enhanced assassins much feared throughout the world. Now, as the dragons return, one of the Jade Warriors escapes after discovering terrible truths and fleeing from her life's mission. The hunter becomes the hunted as the fate of the planet hangs in the balance! "Jewels of the Rising Sun" is written by David Campiti & Michael Buckley, and illustrated by Mike Deodato. $5.99 6/10/2026

PIMP KILLER #1 CVR A PHILLIP GINN (MR)

(W) Ghezal Omar, Kayden Phoenix (A) Ahyan Hayrula (CA) Phillip Ginn

Got pimp problems? Then LA Jones is your woman. She's made a nice little business for herself over the last few hunting down pimps. Following the murder of a young woman in Reno, she turns her attention to Luciano "Lucky" Strykes, a low-life pimp hiding out in Hollywood. Lucky is notorious for torturing women who try to flee him, and LA is more than willing to dish out her own brand of justice, making this a match made in vengeance. $5.99 6/17/2026

MAID CAFE #3

(W) Aimee DeLong, Kazue Watanabe (A) Remy Eisu Mokhtar (CA) Naomi Griffin

Mao starts a revolution in the Akihabara central building, telling the other maids to go wild and continue the chaos against the masters. But where is Yoshika? Last time we saw her, she was fighting Joji…

$5.99 6/17/2026

STRENGTH & ASH #2

(W) Evan K Pozios (A/CA) Stefano Cardoselli, Francesca Perillo

From the acclaimed artist of Don't Run With Scissors! While navigating a new super-powered reality, young Ash must confront an explosive threat to his adopted community. Is he ready for the heroic challenge, or will he fold under the massive weight of his father's shadow? $5.99 6/17/2026

ROBOT + GIRL #12

(W) Mike White (A) Mike White (CA) Mike White, Kristine Paliuanan

After discovering some unsettling data on A.R.R.A.'s hard drive, Drea & Duff try to piece together Mari's past and it looks like they are in deeper with the mob than anyone would have thought! In order to better defend themselves, the group must embark on a mission to retrieve a power core to get A.R.R.A. up and running again. But that means going back to a dangerous place owned and operated by the mob! [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$5.99 6/24/2026

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