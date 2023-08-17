Posted in: Comics, Current News, Dynamite, IDW | Tagged: keith davidsen, mad cave

Keith Davidsen Joins Mad Cave Studios As Director of Marketing

Once upon a time Keith Davidsen worked for Avatar Press, owners of Bleeding Cool, as Director of Sales & Marketing. He was also a regular writer and editor for the Bleeding Cool website and magazine. He then went to work for Dynamite Entertainment as a Director of Sales and Marketing. At some point, he was a Brand Manager at Diamond Comic Distributors and an editor for Sirius Entertainment. Along the way, he wrote a bunch of comics. Poison Elves, Reanimator, Evil Ernie and Pink Panther and the like. In 2018, he was hired as Senior PR at IDW Entertainment. And in April this year, was one of the two-fifths of staff who were laid off.

Well, Keith Davidsen has joined Mad Cave Studios as the new Director of Marketing. He will partner with Allison Pond, who has been with Mad Cave/Papercutz since 2020, to oversee all marketing efforts for Mad Cave. While Pond will handle book market and brand management with a focus on the Papercutz and Maverick imprints, Davidsen's efforts will highlight the core Mad Cave line with a special emphasis on the comic book direct market.

"Mad Cave Studios has a sterling reputation for creativity, quality, and professionalism — and what it comes down to, I think, is that Mad Cave cares," said Keith Davidsen. "They care about storytelling, and they care about the creators. They care about doing right by their partners, staff, and — most importantly — customers. We should all be so lucky to be part of an organization that cares so much! I'm proud to join the team, especially right at this moment when they have so many mind-blowing projects on the schedule!" "Thrilled to join forces with Keith Davidsen as he brings his many years of comic industry insight and kindred spirit to Mad Cave Studios," said Allison Marie Pond. "Together, we'll chart new heights in creativity and innovation in storytelling."

Congratulations, Keith, always good to see a Bleeding Cool alum do well! And I hope everyone else formerly of IDW Publishing first similar positions.

