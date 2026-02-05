Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Suicide Squad, Absolute Wonder Woman, Hayden Sherman, kelly thompson, wonder woman, zatanna

Kelly Thompson Names And Shows Designs For The Absolute Suicide Squad

Kelly Thompson names, and shows off Hayden Sherman designs, for the Absolute Suicide Squad from Absolute Wonder Woman

Article Summary Kelly Thompson reveals official names and Hayden Sherman designs for the new Absolute Suicide Squad lineup.

Absolute versions of Doctor Poison, Cheetah, Giganta, Zatanna, and Cuca feature in Absolute Wonder Woman.

Ara the Men-Fish Queen and Aphrodite join the Squad, adding new dynamics and mystery to the team roster.

Character backgrounds, design insights, and future story teases highlight key changes in Absolute Wonder Woman.

Previously on Bleeding Cool we looked at teases and then the realities of the new Absolute Suiicde Squad as debuting in Absokutre Wonder Woman. And writer Kelly BThompson has shared designs and names. What we got right and what we got very, very wrong.

First, we had already seen the Absolute Doctor Poison, kept imprisoned by Veronica Cale, the Director of National Security of the US Government, in Area 42. Now we got new designs from Hayden Sherman.

Kelly Thompson says "DOCTOR POISON 2.0. She got her suit! This was actually a funny design challenge because I don't think Hayden or I really wanted to change her perfect first costume, but since I'd written into the narrative that she was demanding a new suit (and subsequently basically forced Cale's hand into giving her one) — our hands were tied. Fortunately, Hayden is a design genius and this new version really keeps the aesthetic of the original while still feeling more mobile and like a clear upgrade for whoever is inside"

We had seen Giganta, in the Suicide Squad cages previously, a classic Wonder Woman villain from the golden age, who recently popped up in the Tom King/Daniel Sampere run, Doris Zuel as her magnifying screen reads, as she initially seemed relatively small instead of rather large. There was an Absolute Cheetah, but we noted that this wasn't Barbara Minerva. So did Kelly Thompson.

"CHEETAH. This is obviously not Barbara, but her identity will be revealed in issue 17. Obviously, people have a lot of feelings and ideas about Cheetah and there's not much I can say for fear of spoilers, except that if you feel this design feels "unfinished:…. it is, and that's by design: GIGANTA. She has been incredibly fun to write (and I think Hayden would agree fun to draw — though in that case — A LOT of work). Her big issue for this arc is #17, out next month if "harder they fall" wasn't enough of a clue for GIGANTA. Of all these villains that debuted, she's the one most excited to be there which is… not great for Diana long term. ;D"

And the one we dubbed Absolute Hannibal Lecter Zatanna courtesy of her face mask.

"ZATANNA. Obviously Zatanna is the very big design here — and we've already showed that off in Post 1 linked above — although I think we neglected to show the back of the jacket — which you can see here"

There was also Cuca, as created by Joelle Jones for Wonder Girl #1 with Yara Flor, an evil humanoid alligator sorceress from Brazilian legends. In the DC Universe, she was a Brazilian princess, Andira, who became a crocodile deity courtesy of Anhanga, the protective spirit of the forest and god of the underworld, to enact revenge on her sister. But she didn't seem to be in the group shot.

And who we thought we might have been an Absolute Nina Mazursky of S.H.A.D.E. and the Creature Commandoes turns out not to be.

"ARA, THE MEN-FISH QUEEN. You don't create a whole bunch of men-fish in a maze and reference their queen, without getting that queen on the table. She doesn't have a huge role in this arc, but I wouldn't be surprised to see her show up again down the line as a multi-faceted problem for Diana. MEN-FISH: And in case you didn't see them in the previous post, this is Hayden's Men-Fish design from the Maze arc — and you can see the ways Hayden tied these two designs together, while still letting Ara feel significantly different and like her own character."

And then someone new… Aphrodite, the godddes of love, lust, passion, pleasure, beauty, and sexuality. Also war and seafaring depending on your point of view.

"APHRODITE. I just… could not love this one more. It's probably neck and neck with Hecate for my favorite Gods design from our run. This was, I believe, the very first sketches Hayden sent in for the concept of the character and the email thread just exploded with everyone going "okay. that's genius. that design is locked." Truly, what else can be said?! It's a design that says so much about the idea of the character and all she encompasses so simply. To me it honestly feels like what an Aprhodite design always should have been:"

More to come…

