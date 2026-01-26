Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman

SPOILERS: First Appearances In Absolute Comics Titles This Wednesday

First Appearances coming to Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman this Wednesday... there be spoilers...

Article Summary Multiple Absolute Universe DC Comics titles drop this week, sparking hype among collectors and speculators.

First appearances include Absolute Lucius Fox and the debut of the Absolute Suicide Squad team lineup.

Absolute Batman #16 and Absolute Wonder Woman #16 feature key crossovers and Natural History Museum settings.

Upcoming major reveals teased, including Absolute Poison Ivy and the return of classic DC villains reimagined.

This week should really be dubbed Absolute Universe Week at DC Comics. As a result of a few delays here and there, we will have four Absolute titles out on Wednesday, Absolute Batman #16 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta with an Absolute Wonder Woman crossover, Absolute Wonder Woman #16 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 and Absolute Flash #11.

Absolute titles have also become a bit like the Bitcoin for the comic book industry; collectors and speculators have seen the value of early copies go up and up, with even recent issues doing the same, as the Absolute Universe establishes itself and sees sales continue to go up and up. And it's not just first appearances but first appearances alongside other people, lots of collectors are getting excited about DC's K.O. #4 featuring the first appearance of Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman together. With #3 counting just as a "cameo". The smarter collectors, however, have already realised from reading Bleeding Cool that DC's K.O. Boss Battle #1 will actually follow K.O. #3 with the Absolute family and beat #4 to the punch. Then there's the previously published Absolute Evil #1, which flew a little under the radar but featured the first appearances of Absolute Lex Luthor and Absolute Superman, and that will feed into that in the coming weeks.

Scott Snyder also wanted to tease further what Bleeding Cool has been talking about for the first appearance of Absolute Poison Ivy and the monster within… xeeting "Today is the LAST DAY to order Absolute Batman 17 – the 1st appearance of ABSOLUTE POISON IVY … …and one other big reveal. RETAILERS, b/c some of you requested, we're going to give you sneak peak so you can order accordingly! EMAIL coming from DC in a moment!"

And this week's Absolute Wonder Woman has a few of its own. Opening at Gateway City's Natural History Museum for an event, that's more of a public appearance… and remember if you are revealing some of these elsewhere on social, remember to hide the spoiler behind something big… like a Natural History Museum.

Because weirdly, in Absolute Batman #16, that's set in the Gotham City Natural History Museum. Though a much more private affair for Absolute Wonder Woman, with an audience of one.

If I had a nickel for every Absolute Universe title featuring Absolute Wonder Woman that is published by DC Comics this Wednesday set in the Natural History Museum of a fictional city, I'd have two nickels, but it's weird that it happened twice, right?

Diana Of The Wild Isle…. Absolute Steve Trevor knows that name as well. And so does the US government.

But as for those first appearances, well, Absolute Batman #16 brings us the first confirmation of an Absolute Lucius Fox, Bruce Wayne's boss on the worksite, a reversal of the usual situation where Bruce Wayne is his boss. And Lucius makes for a very forgiving boss, but to be fair, it's hard to find someone quite as large as Bruce Wayne…

Well, I mean, unless you go to another plane of existence… or meet up with Absolute Wonder Woman. But she has her hands full as Absolute Zatanna and those kept in cages with her are out and about…and they have a new team name to share, making its Absolute debut…

We've already seen the Absolute Doctor Poison, kept imprisoned by Veronica Cale, the Director of National Security of the US Government, in Area 42. We also have Cuca, an evil humanoid alligator sorceress from Brazilian legends, Giganta, a classic Wonder Woman villain, and probably an Absolute Nina Mazursky as well as an Absolute Cheetah… but maybe the pre-Barbara Minerva version? And yes, as we suspected, the first Absolute Suicide Squad together…

Absolute Batman #16 by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta

Part two of our Absolute Batman/Absolute Wonder Woman story– Bruce Wayne is on a desperate hunt to help his friend Waylon, now transformed into a monstrous crocodile roaming the sewers, consumed with a deadly hunger. Batman's last option for a cure is to turn to a god for help…but will he have to descend into the depths of hell to get it?

Part two of our Absolute Batman/Absolute Wonder Woman story– Bruce Wayne is on a desperate hunt to help his friend Waylon, now transformed into a monstrous crocodile roaming the sewers, consumed with a deadly hunger. Batman's last option for a cure is to turn to a god for help…but will he have to descend into the depths of hell to get it? Absolute Wonder Woman #16 by Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman

The Season of the Witch arc begins here! After her exploits in the Area 41 maze, Diana has resolved to not let her personal mission overwhelm the one she was sent to the surface world to fulfill. But a new threat has emerged in Gateway City, and it turns out the best thing to send to kill Wonder Woman is…another witch! Zatanna is here, and Diana's life will never be the same!

